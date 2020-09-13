Covid-19 update: 20 more deaths, 1 579 new cases

SA recorded 1 579 new cases and 20 more deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said

The rate of recovery stood at 88.9%

The most deaths were reported in Gauteng and Western Cape, both accounting for six each

South Africa recorded 1 579 new Covid-19 cases with 20 more deaths, Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday.

The additional infections pushed SA’s total to a cumulative 649 793 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Mkhize said that of the 20 deaths, four were from KwaZulu-Natal, six from Gauteng, four from Eastern Cape, and six from Western Cape.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15 447. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.”

He added that the recovery number stood at 577 906 which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%.