COVID-19 shook out retail investors but emboldened BTC whales: Report By Cointelegraph

COVID-19 shook out retail investors but emboldened BTC whales: Report
As the COVID-19 pandemic began, retail and institutional investors took very different approaches, new research from OKEx Insights and Catallact showed.
The research, which looked at on-chain BTC transaction data from January to the beginning of August 2020, found retail investors largely pulled back and took a wait and see strategy with Bitcoin. Larger, possibly more institutional investors, on the other hand, accumulated BTC. The report does not take into account transactions in the bulk of August and September when prices fell.
