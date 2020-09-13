Coronavirus Australia live updates September 14: Victoria records 35 new cases and seven deaths; Melbourne mayor condemns ‘confronting’ protests; Daniel Andrews announces $3b business survival package; Drug giant wants to expand coronavirus vaccine trial

By Emily McPherson< class="text--">13 Sep 2020 23:29

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer says the pressure of leading the state’s response on the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an “enormous toll” on her as it was revealed she had to hire police to protect herself at home.

It comes as Queensland recorded no new cases of COVID-19 for the second day, and the state saw three close contacts of existing cases identified on Saturday.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles cautioned that despite the good news for the state, the pandemic was far from over.

” The World Health Organisation has confirmed that globally in the last hours we had more new cases of COVID-19 than on any other day throughout this pandemic,” Mr Miles said.

“While sometimes it might feel like it has passed here in Queensland because we have done so well, we need to remember globally this pandemic is still getting worse, more people are still dying.”

This morning it was revealed that Queensland’s Chief Medical Officer Jeannette Young has been receiving hate mail and death threats from cyber-bullies over the state’s restrictions and hard border closure.

It has gotten so bad, Australian Medical Association (AMA) Queensland President Chris Perry said Dr Young has had to hire police to help protect her while she’s at home.

Speaking at this morning’s press conference, Dr Young said the support of her government had made her feel safer.

“That our government here in Queensland is prepared to support me to that extent is… has made me feel much, much safer doing what I need to do and knowing that I’m supported in doing it,” Dr Young said.

While the pressure of leading the state’s response to the pandemic had been tough, it had been a difficult for everyone, Dr Young added.