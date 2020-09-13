Ciara Hails Russell Wilson ‘Hardest Working Man’ Ahead of NFL Season Kickoff

Instagram

The ‘Love Sex Magic’ hitmaker gushes about her quarterback husband as he prepared to lead Seattle Seahawks against the Atlanta Falcons in his ninth season with the team.

–

R&B star Ciara proved she is her sportsman husband Russell Wilson‘s number one fan by sharing a loving note online as the National Football League’s new season kicked off on Sunday, September 13.

As the Seattle Seahawks quarterback prepared to lead his team against the Atlanta Falcons, Ciara took to Instagram to gush about her man and cheer him on in his ninth season with the Washington-based team.

“Season 9. So proud of you babe @DangeRussWilson!” she wrote. “Hardest working man I know. Seeing your daily dedication and commitment to the game continually motivates and inspires me!”

“Best 2 Ever do it! #3,” she added, referencing his jersey number. “The Best is Ahead! Let’s Go @Seahawks! Let’s Go! #GameDay”.

<br />

The suportive social media tribute appeared to give Wilson a game day boost as the Seahawks beat the Falcons 38 to 25.

It was Wilson’s first NFL game after he and Ciara welcomed their appropriately-named baby boy Win, a little brother for the couple’s three-year-old daughter Sienna, and the singer’s six-year-old son Future Zahir, in July.