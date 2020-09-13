Cardinals-49ers Week 1 game is still on despite poor air quality

The 49ers nearly needed to cancel practice on Friday when the air quality index reached north of 200 in surrounding areas. Said index points to how safe it is to be outside.

Although, 49ers running back Tevin Coleman might have to sit this one out due to the air quality. Coleman, 27, has the sickle-cell trait. It makes him more vulnerable in hazardous situations like the one we’re seeing in California right now.

As for the game itself, air quality is unpredictable. If it does indeed end up reaching 200 as the Cardinals-49ers matchup approaches, alternatives will have to be considered.

The game will not move to Arizona, as the Cardinals’ stadium is hosting an RV show this weekend. The likelier scenario would be relocating the teams to either Seattle or Las Vegas.

But for now, it appears the Cardinals and 49ers are good to go in Santa Clara Sunday afternoon.