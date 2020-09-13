ByteDance picks Oracle as winning bidder for TikTok’s U.S. operations

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration

2/2

() – China’s ByteDance has picked a consortium led by Oracle Corp (N:) for a deal for the U.S. operations of short-video app TikTok, beating out rival bidder Microsoft Corp (O:), a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok’s U.S. busines to potential buyers since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened last month to ban the service if it was not sold.

ByteDance will need approval for the deal from governments of the United States and China.

Microsoft said earlier on Sunday it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling TikTok’s U.S. operations to Microsoft.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR