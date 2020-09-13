Bullish pennant hints at Bitcoin price breakout to $11,300 By Cointelegraph

Bullish pennant hints at Bitcoin price breakout to $11,300



(BTC) price appears to have entered the weekend on the good foot after a relatively uneventful Friday saw the price continue to fluctuate between $10,200-$10,400.

At the time of writing the daily chart shows the top-ranked digital asset tightening into a pennant and since making a double bottom at $9,838, BTC has etched a pattern of higher lows which have now pinched the price into a tighter range.

