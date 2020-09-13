Bryce Gibbs given fairytale farewell as Adelaide stuns Carlton in veteran’s final match

Adelaide has given veteran Bryce Gibbs the perfect send-off, ending his old side Carlton’s finals hopes with a stunning upset win.

After announcing his retirement during the week, Gibbs showed all the class that made him a household name at Carlton, finishing with 27 disposals as the Crows ran out 10. 12. (72) to 8. 8. (56) winners at Metricon Stadium.

Gibbs finished his career on 268 games, 37 at the Crows after 231 with Carlton and he was chaired off by his old teammates Kade Simpson and Marc Murphy, while being given a guard of honour by both teams.

“It was really nice to end my career to my own terms, playing against my old club. It was a really special day and to get the win was even better,” Gibbs told Fox Footy after the win.

Gibbs showed all the class that made him the No.1 pick back in 2006, finishing with 27 disposals (Getty)

“They’re my best mates, some of these guys were in my wedding party.

“The bonds and the friendships I created with these guys are going to last for a lifetime. To share the last game was pretty special.

“I just wanted to say to the Carlton and Adelaide fans that couldn’t be here today, thanks for supporting me over the last 14 years. I really appreciate it.”

The emotional farewell brought his Gibbs’ wife Lauren to tears in the stands as she held the couple’s young daughter.

After being chaired off, Gibbs exchanged jumpers with Simpson before finally walking off the ground.

Gibbs’ emotional farewell overshadowed what was another bitterly disappointing afternoon for his former teammates.

Gibbs and Kade Simpson shared a hug after exchanging jumpers at the end of the match (Getty)

Coming into the match with a puncher’s chance of making it into the final eight, the Blues were jumped in the first quarter, with the Crows kicking the first five goals of the match.

David Teague’s side didn’t fare much better in the second, outscored by three goals to one as the AFL’s bottom-placed side went into the main break with a 44-point lead.

Carlton kicked seven goals to two in the second half to make the margin more respectable, but the margin proved to be too steep to overcome.