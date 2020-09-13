Bruce Arians calls out Tom Brady after Bucs debut

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady just couldn’t keep pace with the Saints during their season opener in New Orleans Sunday afternoon.

More than anything, two mistakes defined the six-time Super Bowl winner’s debut with the Buccaneers. That included a brutal interception in the first half after what seemed to be some miscommunication between Brady and star wide receiver Mike Evans.

With Tampa Bay down 17-7 early in the third quarter, Brady threw late and to the outside. It resulted in a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown from Saints Pro Bowler Janoris Jenkins.