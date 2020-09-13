Breaking down ESPN’s new ‘Monday Night Football’ booth, Fox and CBS NFL announcers in 2020

The NFL is a sport made to be a spectacle on national broadcast television. That will be taken to a whole new level of importance in 2020 with COVID-19 limiting fan attendance games in stadiums across the league this season.

The way one watches game won’t change — antenna, cable, satellite, streaming — but three of the major networks that airs the games have changes in the booth and the studio.

While NBC rolls with the same “Sunday Night Football” talent, ESPN is breaking in a new main “Monday Night Football” trio. Fox will remain the same for “Thursday Night Football” and the simulcasts on NFL Network, but is undergoing some changes for Sunday afternoon coverage. CBS also is mixing up its teams behind Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Here’s a look at what will be different on NFL broadcasts this fall, starting with the latest MNF booth reboot:

What’s new for ‘Monday Night Football’

A three-man booth of play-by-play man Steve Levy and color commentators Brian Griese and Louis Riddick — who all called the back half of the 2019 Week 1 MNF doubleheader — have been upgraded to the top team for 2020. They replace Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.

Lisa Salters remains the sideline reporter, a role she has had since joining Mike Tirico and Jon Gruden in 2012. Retired official John Parry returns for a second season as the rules analyst.

As for McFarland, he will replace Tom Jackson to be the new partner of Chris Berman on “NFL Primetime,” which now airs on ESPN+ on Sunday. McFarland also will have a presence before MNF, working with Suzy Kolber, Randy Moss, Steve Young and Adam Schefter on “Monday Night Countdown.”

With neither Tessitore and McFarland nor Tessitore and Jason Witten working out well as replacements for Sean McDonough and Gruden the past two years, ESPN was forced to make a change. When it was clear early that a big name such as Romo or Peyton Manning wouldn’t be in play, ESPN simply went with what most reliable right in front of it. Levy and Griese were excellent on college football broadcasts, and Riddick was a star on “NFL Live.”

Griese is a natural in the booth, like his father Bob. Levy has been one of ESPN’s most versatile assets, solid at calling games. As for replacing them on the “B” team, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will cross over to the NFL for the Steelers-Giants early kickoff (7:10 p.m. ET) this Monday night. Levy, Griese and Riddick will start by calling the Titans-Broncos (10:20 p.m. ET) nightcap, allowing Griese to stay at home in Denver for Week 1.

What’s new for Fox

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, along with Erin Andrews, remain the “A” team, with Christina Pink joining them on “Thursday Night Football.” But on Sunday afternoon games behind Buck and Aikman, there are a lot of changes tied to two departures.

“B” team color commentator Charles Davis left for CBS. Thom Brennaman was taken off Fox’s 2020 NFL coverage after his suspension from the Cincinnati Reds broadcasts for using a homophobic slur on a live microphone.

Kevin Burkhardt, the very talented “B” play-by-play man, will now work alongside Daryl Johnston instead of Davis, with Pam Oliver remaining as sideline reporter. Burkhardt’s future partner in 2021 will be post-retirement Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen.

Johnston moves up from working with Chris Myers and Laura Okmin last season. Newcomers Brock Huard and Greg Jennings replace Johnston next to Myers, with Jennifer Hale replacing Okmin.

Okmin will join Brennaman’s former partner, Chris Spielman, on broadcasts with another Fox NFL newcomer, Kevin Kugler. As for Shannon Spake, she moves from working with Brennaman and Spielman, going to the “C” team with Kenny Albert. Albert’s new booth partner will be up-and-comer Jonathan Vilma, who replaces Ronde Barber.

That leaves only one more regular team, the new “C” headlined by former ESPN all-around standout Adam Amin, who left for Fox in the summer. He’ll be joined by two other notable former employees of The Worldwide Leader, Mark Schlereth and one-time SportsCenter anchor Lindsay Czarniak.

What’s new for CBS

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, along with Tracy Wolfson and rules analyst Gene Steratore will have the call for Super Bowl 55 in Tampa. Before then, just like with Buck and Aikman, there’s a lot being shaken up behind them with Charles Davis‘ arrival.

Davis moves to CBS’ “B” team with Ian Eagle and Evan Washburn, replacing Dan Fouts as the color man. On the “C” team, Kevin Harlan now works with Trent Green and Melanie Collins. Green and Collins were on Greg Gumbel’s team last year. Harlan’s old partner, Gannon, will work with Gumbel on the “D” team.

CBS’ four other two-person teams stay intact for 2020: Andrew Catalon-James Lofton, Spiro Dedes-Adam Archuleta, Tom McCarthy-Jay Feely and Beth Mowins-Tiki Barber.

Sunday’s marquee games will have the same feel across the networks, but for those watching on NFL Sunday Ticket or consuming lesser regional games will definitely need to get used to the latest combinations. ESPN’s new MNF team may feel like a “B” team but keep in mind what Fox and CBS had to offer there was strong last season, and will continue to be with Burkhardt-Johnston and Eagle-Davis.

Levy-Griese-Riddick already has proved to be a trio that works and as much star power as Buck-Aikman, Nantz-Romo and Al Michaels-Cris Collinsworth have, it’s still about putting the right descriptive focus on the games and the players. To that end, ESPN made the right choice among its in-house options.

Are you ready for some football? During this crazy year, whoever’s calling NFL games whenever on whatever network, you will just be happy you are still watching a “regular” season.