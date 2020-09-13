Boyd Cordner head knock Newcastle Knights, The Mole

PANTHERS LOVE NEW RULES

We all knew that the set re-start rule introduced by Peter V’landys would change the game – but just how much it has altered football can now be revealed.

The Panthers, with their powerhouse young forwards all expert at getting quick-play-the balls, lead the league in set restarts – and it’s no coincidence they also head the NRL ladder and are poised to claim the minor premiership.

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers (Getty)

Take last weekend’s huge local derby against the Eels as an example – the Panthers were slightly off their game and had trouble putting away a stubborn Eels side.

But the Panthers were awarded eight set re-starts compared to the Eels with just three – a massive advantage that ultimately proved the difference as the home side ground out a 20-2 win.

If the Panthers can keep the set re-start bell ringing in the finals – and there is no reason to think they won’t – they will be hard to peg back in their title quest.

FRESH CONCERNS FOR CORDNER

Two weeks ago I wrote about how the Roosters’ win over the Broncos was one of the most important of Boyd Cordner’s career – simply because he got through it.

There have been genuine concerns about Cordner’s health around Bondi Junction – particularly head knocks – and the Roosters skipper was down for the count again last Saturday night.

Cordner’s head hit the rock-hard SCG turf and he promptly failed his HIA test, leaving the Roosters with a real dilemma.

Cordner goes down against the Knights. (Getty)

Cordner is one of the game’s nice guys and an inspirational skipper for the Roosters – but coach Trent Robinson knows he can’t muck around with a guy who gets continual head knocks.

The Roosters had concerns for Cordner before a ball was kicked this year, resting him from the World Club Challenge and opening two rounds.

Now four head knocks in the last 10 weeks is a serious red flag – and for his own good, Cordner may have to sit out much of what is left of season COVID.

FULTON FINDS KEEPER IN HARPER

Manly recruitment manager Scott Fulton deserves a rap for spotting young centre Morgan Harper at the Bulldogs.

Harper struggled to get a run at the Bulldogs under Dean Pay, playing just two top grade games at Belmore last season.

Harper scores against Bulldogs. (Getty)

But Fulton saw something in the slenderly-built 22-year-old and managed to snare him mid-season.

And last Friday night, Harper returned to haunt his old team, scoring a superb solo try and running 204 metres – more than any player on the park – a rare feat for a centre.

That followed the Kiwi’s two-try debut the previous week against the Tigers and – thanks to the son of Manly legend Bib Fulton – the club has found itself a very promising player.

OLAM KILLING IT

HE’s only 1.78 metres tall and a lightweight 92 kilos, but Melbourne’s Justin Olam may well be the most feared centre in the final series.

The Papua New Guinean pocket rocket hits like a missile and terrorised his opposite number, Justin O’Neill of the Cowboys, yesterday, hitting him with ferocious power on at least three occasions.

Justin Olam has impressed all season. (Getty)

Olam is a typical Craig Bellamy player – barely heard of when he joined the Storm but now a polished NRL star under the master coach.

BRONCOS RECORD SLUMP CONTINUES

Just when you think things can’t get any worse for the Broncos, they continue to re-write the record books in all the wrong ways.

Saturday’s loss was a record ninth straight for the club – and the Broncos have never lost more games in a season since they were founded in 1988 (15) despite the fact they have still only played 18 games.

It was also the first time they have lost to the Titans twice in the same season, leaving no doubt as to which is the best team in Queensland in 2020.

It was all too much for a couple of disgruntled fans, who held up a big sign with the words ‘Broncos – QLD’s Shame’ after the loss.