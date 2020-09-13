Binance CEO wants more Ethereum-based DeFi projects to join his platform By Cointelegraph

Binance CEO wants more Ethereum-based DeFi projects to join his platform
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao welcomed more Ethereum-based DeFi projects to join the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform.
In a tweet discussion with another user, Zhao explained that this step would reduce the load on the network, which will, in turn, lead to a reduction in Ethereum’s gas fees.
