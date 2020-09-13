Bhumi Pednekar does temple pilgrimage in Goa





Bhumi Pednekar is currently at her ancestral place, Pedne, in Goa and the actress thought to make this trip worthwhile as she took the opportunity to do a temple pilgrimage. She visited three temples dedicated to Mauli, Ravlnath and Bhagwati Devi to complete the pilgrimage.

Talking about her pilgrimage, Bhumi gave some more inputs by saying, “Mauli is our Kul Devi in my village in Pedne, where all Pednekar’s come from. Her old stone carved statue, which is next to a stream of crystal clear freshwater, is said to have medicinal property. It is at least 400 years old and in the same complex is a newer temple made.”