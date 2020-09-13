Best VPN Deals 2020: Discounts, coupons & more

Trying to find the best VPN can be a struggle on its own, but when you then mix in trying to find the best VPN deal you find yourself down a whole new rabbit hole. You’ve probably heard a lot about VPNs recently and are already aware of the reasons that you need one, but now you need to find the best price, right? We’ve looked through hundreds of VPN deals that are out there to bring you only the top options that are actually worth considering.
Today’s best VPN deals include 49% off ExpressVPN, access to Surfshark VPN for less than $2 per month, and a $20 lifetime license for FastestVPN. See below for all the details.
ExpressVPN: From $6.67 per month (49% off)
Bottom line: ExpressVPN is absolutely the best choice for most people when it comes to VPN providers. Sure, the price may be a bit higher than some others, but it’s a few bucks spread across a month of usage. Between the reliability, speeds, and amazing customer service, you’ll quickly see why it’s priced the way it is. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so should you not be satisfied with the service you can get your money back.
Pros
- 3,000+ servers in 94 countries
- No user logs (British Virgin Islands jurisdiction)
- Excellent customer support
- Apps for all major platforms
ExpressVPN is one of the providers that’s been around for quite some time already and is highly-regarded by many people. It may not be the cheapest option, but sometimes the best VPN comes with a more expensive price tag than the others.
Luckily, right now you can get 15 months for the price of 12 with this promo that scores you three months free. It also happens to save you a cool 49% on the annual cost, making it just $6.67 per month. While charging a little more than the competition, ExpressVPN makes up for it with the features and reliability it offers.
With ExpressVPN you get a balanced combination of speed, ease of use, security, and customer service. The app interface is easy to use, and getting it set up on a new device should only take a few minutes of your time.
Luckily, there is usually a great ExpressVPN deal to take advantage of, and it is one of the best Android VPNs out there.
We can’t sing enough praises for ExpressVPN. If you’re in the market, you should definitely give it a shot today. If you don’t like it, you can get your money back without a problem.
ExpressVPN is our top-pick for VPN providers in 2020, and right now you can save big when you sign up for an annual plan. Get an extra few months free, plus save 49% on the purchase. Sign up now.
From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN
Odds are that you know what a VPN is but may not have signed up for one already. There are some common misconceptions about VPNs, especially that they are quite expensive, but that doesn’t have to be the case — especially if you know where to look for the best deals (hint: it’s here). In fact, you can actually score a VPN subscription for less than the price of one cup of coffee each month. We’ve already showcased the absolute best VPNs you can sign up for, and now we want to help you save money on some of those picks and more.
Don’t spend hours scouring the web and trying to figure out which VPN service has the best features for you at the best price. We’ve already done the work for you. All you have to do is the scrolling. Let’s take a look at the best VPN deals, discounts, and coupon codes from top-rated providers to help you get started on your way to better privacy and protection in 2020.
Private Internet Access: $2.85 per month (71% off)
Bottom line: Private Internet Access is really affordable at under $3 per month. It has lots of available servers and you can run it on 10 devices at once which is more than most other providers allow. It’s got apps everywhere you’d expect, though there’s no live chat for support, just an email ticket-based service.
Pros
- 3,300+ servers in 32 countries
- Strong performance, unlimited bandwidth
- Apps for all major platforms
- 10 simultaneous connections
- Affordable pricing
Cons
- U.S.-based
- Email ticket support
Private Internet Access is pretty popular, partially thanks to its already-affordable pricing such as its annual plan that costs just $3.33 per month. But right now, you get an additional 2 months thrown in for free with the yearly plan dropping the relative monthly cost to $2.85. It has over 3,000 servers, though they are spread across only 32 countries. It has apps for all of the major mobile and desktop platforms as well as browser extensions.
One downside of PIA is that it’s based in the U.S. which means any information it has could be requested by intelligence agencies. That being said, PIA states it keeps no logs so there would be nothing to hand over, but it’s still worth considering when you are looking around.
PIA is a U.S.-based VPN provider that gives you an unlimited amount of data to use each month and up to 10 simultaneous connections.
From $2.85 at Private Internet Access
NordVPN: From $3.49 per month (70% off)
Bottom line: NordVPN is one of the best VPN providers out there. Its balance of features and pricing makes it a smart choice for those wanting to protect their privacy with a no-logs VPN. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free, too.
Pros
- Plenty of servers in many locations worldwide
- No user logs (Panama jurisdiction)
- Anonymous payment options
- Apps for all major platforms
- Lots of extra features
Cons
- Fluctuations in server performance
- Recent security concerns
NordVPN is one of the best virtual private network (VPN) providers out there, due to its lack of user logs, plenty of servers, and P2P connectivity. It has apps for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and, and you can use one subscription across six devices simultaneously.
With NordVPN, the longer you prepay the cheaper your monthly cost becomes. It goes from $11.95 per month down to just $3.49 per month when you commit to the three-year plan. It’s a one-time fee of $125.64 that you pay out today and then you can access the service for three full years.
It’s worth noting that NordVPN was the center of a security blunder previously. One of its hundreds of servers was accessed by an outside party, though Nord assures customers that nothing major was taken during the attack and that the security has been enhanced as a result. While it may not be a make or break point in your decision process, it’s worth keeping in the back of your mind.
Be sure to always check for a NordVPN discount before signing up, though.
NordVPN is one of the most well-known VPN providers out there right now, and it’s plans get extremely affordable when you commit to using it long-term. You can sign up and prepay for three years to ensure you are always connected and protected.
From $3.49 per month at NordVPN
Surfshark VPN: From $2.49 per month (81% off)
Bottom line: Surfshark VPN is a relative newcomer but has already earned a strong reputation. It’s one of the most affordable options on the market and has a solid feature set, though its current low price expires soon. It has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you should definitely give it a try today.
Pros
- Servers worldwide
- No user logs (British Virgin Islands jurisdiction)
- Unlimited device connections
- Apps for all major platforms plus smart TV platforms
Cons
- Sparse support site
- Finicky kill switch
Surfshark VPN is a relatively new service, though it has quickly gained a solid reputation for itself thanks to its balance of features and affordability. It has 1,000+ servers in 60+ countries, strong encryption, and keeps no logs. There are apps for major platforms like Android, iOS, and Windows, as well as smart TV apps for Apple TV and Fire TV, games consoles, and more. You can also connect as many as you want with one subscription.
Surfshark is one of the most affordable VPNs out there offering 12 months free with its 12 month plan. That means you’re only paying $2.49 per month over the course of the two years and saving a total of 81% versus paying per month for that length of time.
Surfshark offers one of the best cheap VPN options already, but this discount makes it an even better value. It’s hard to beat this deal, especially considering everything that Surfshark does already and how well it performs. The deal won’t be around forever, though.
From $2.49 at Surfshark
FastestVPN: $20 lifetime license (95% off)
Bottom line: FastestVPN’s $20 lifetime plan ensures you have access to a VPN when you need it most without any recurring costs. It’s a feature-rich service that’s easy to use and even if you only use it a few times per year it’s worth purchasing at this price.
Pros
- Affordable one-time payment
- Works on 10 devices at same time
- Fast speeds with Smart Connect feature
- Easy bypass for geo-restricted content
Cons
- Sparse support site
- Finicky kill switch
FastestVPN is running a new promotion that offers you lifetime access to its service for a one-time $20 fee. It offers a Smart Connect feature that lets you automatically connect to the fastest server for your location every time without worrying about picking the right one. That’s a great feature for those who aren’t super familiar with VPNs and want something that is easy to use. You can also pick the server you want, and Fastest VPN has them available in more than 30 countries around the world.
You can use it on a wide variety of devices, including phones, tablets, computers, routers, Fire TV sticks, and more. It can run on up to 10 devices at the same time, meaning you won’t need to disconnect one device to connect another. There are no monthly bandwidth limits, so you can leave it connected all the time if you want, and the company offers a 15-day money-back guarantee if you aren’t satisfied.
Be sure to check it out before this deal is gone!
If you are looking for something that you can sign up for today and pay once and have access for indefinitely, this may be the best option for you. FastestVPN offers great speeds at an affordable rate, and it’s easy to use.
$20 at FastestVPN
IPVanish: From $4.16 per month (65% off)
Bottom line: With its current deal, IPVanish is fairly-priced for its average feature set. The added free cloud storage is a nice perk and it has a 30-day money-back guarantee just in case.
Pros
- 1,300+ servers in 50+ countries
- Reliable, speedy service
- Apps for all major platforms
- 10 simultaneous connections
- Free cloud storage
IPVanish falls in the middle of the pack for features, server availability, and price. None of that is bad necessarily, as a fairly-priced and reliable VPN service is the kind of product you want to get behind. It offers unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection.
With its current Back to School promotion, you can snag the one-year plan at a 65% discount. Billed as $49.99 upfront, you’re effectively paying just over $4 per month for the service in your first year. One neat addition to this current deal is the inclusion of 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage at no extra cost which is extremely handy for going back to school or for working from home. IPVanish also just moved from a 7-day money-back guarantee to a 30-day guarantee.
The price is a bit higher than some of the others, but when you factor in the cloud storage that you are getting you quickly see how much value is actually provided here. Sign up today and try it out.
From $4.16 per month at IPVanish
CyberGhost: From $2.75 per month (79% off)
Bottom line: CyberGhost’s current deal offers huge savings without a super-long commitment which is rare. At under $3 per month, it’s one of the most affordable VPN services.
Pros
- 6,300+ servers in 90+ countries
- Automatic server matching for geo-restricted content unblocking
- Apps for all major platforms
Cons
- Connection speeds are slower than competition
CyberGhost has all of the basic features you want and need from your VPN provider plus a couple of added extras that make it worth considering, especially when it is offering such a big price cut.
One neat feature is the ability to help you find the right server from its list of over 6,000 depending on what task you’re doing. You can simply select the geo-blocked service that you want from a list, such as Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, etc., and then CyberGhost shows you the best options so you can get straight to streaming.
The current deal gives you six months free when you opt for the annual plan, essentially nabbing you 18 months of service for the price of 12 and saving you 79% versus paying month-to-month in the process. It’s $49.50 up front which renews annually after your first 18 months. There’s a 45-day money-back guarantee, one of the longest of any provider, in case you change your mind too.
To achieve month-to-month savings like this, you normally have pay up front for two or three years but CyberGhost’s deal only requires an 18-month commitment. There’s even a 45-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free.
From $2.75 per month at CyberGhost
PureVPN: From 99 cents (47% off)
Bottom line: PureVPN is offering a week-long trial for just 99 cents so you can test the waters, and if you end up liking it you can save up to 47% when you sign up following the trial. The service works on all major platforms, has tons of servers, and offers a 31-day money-back guarantee.
Pros
- 2,000+ servers in 140+ countries
- No user logs (Hong Kong jurisdiction)
- Apps for all major platforms plus smart TVs and Wi-Fi routers
- 31-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Slower speeds than competition
- 5 simultaneous connections
PureVPN is super affordable but reviewers have had some issues with its reliability and speed. It does have one of the broadest server availabilities with over 2,000 servers in 140 countries, so it may be worth trying out yourself to see if you experience any problems. Thankfully you can try it out for 7 days for just $1 and find out. Beyond that, you’ll save 47% on its annual plan and there’s a money-back guarantee making this deal super low-risk.
It’s got apps for all the major platforms, plus add-ons for devices like Kodi, Fire TV, and Wi-Fi routers making it a good choice for those niche use cases. If you skip this trial opportunity, its price is pretty low with its 2-year plan going for just $79.95, or $3.33 per month. At this price, it’s one of the most affordable VPN services on the market.
The 99 cent trial is hard to pass up. If you’ve been considering a VPN or are on the edge of signing up, this may be just what you need to make the plunge and give one a shot right now.
From $0.99 at PureVPN
More VPN Deals
We’ve mentioned our favorites above, but there are plenty of other VPN providers out there offering some great savings. Each company has a slightly different advantage, some offering better customer support, some have cheaper plans, and some even have free trials. Here are some more VPN deals in case you couldn’t commit to one of the above.
What is a VPN?
VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. A VPN takes your Internet connection and makes it more secure, by cloaking your internet activity in anonymity and stops you from being tracked across the web for advertising, having your traffic intercepted, or running into malicious sites. They are also great if you want to access content that is blocked in your region as you can use one to appear as if you are in another country.
VPN 101: What is it?
You can run a VPN on everything from your computer or phone, to devices like your smart TV, Wi-Fi router, games console, and more. They come in at all different price points, so you’re likely going to want to find a great VPN deal or discount to take advantage of when signing up.
How do you pick the best VPN provider?
There’s so much to consider when deciding which VPN provider is right for you. Of course, you want to ensure it is available on all of the devices you wish to run it on, but you should also think about things like the service’s server variety (both in number and physical location) to ensure you have a reliable connection and speed, what data (if any) may be logged, strength of the encryption used, ease-of-use, and the quality of customer support. On top of all of that, price may be a huge factor in your decision-making.
Why is it important to use a VPN?
As with many things in life, you tend to get what you pay for with VPNs. That being said, most providers will have a free trial or a money-back guarantee so you can try them out without risking your money. We’ve gathered up the best VPN deals above with the most pertinent information to help you make an informed choice.
How to get the Best VPN Deals
VPN providers generally offer better discounts the longer you subscribe for, so opting for a 3-year or 2-year plan is usually going to save you the most money. The majority of services have money-back guarantees so you can try out the apps on your devices and cancel your subscription if it’s doesn’t work out for you. Be sure to read the terms when signing up.
A few VPN services have free plans but these are usually restricted in terms of bandwidth. However, it can serve as a useful way to dip your toe into the VPN waters with no financial commitment. That being said, there are sometimes privacy implications with totally free services. If you’re not paying for their product, they have to make their money back somewhere so make sure you take an in-depth look at the privacy policy for such services so you know what you’re getting yourself in for.
We keep this list updated with the latest offers from the most reputable VPN providers, so bookmark it and check back in whenever you’re in the market for a new VPN service. If you’re unsure of which to choose, we have also put together a comprehensive guide on the best VPN services in 2020. We’ve also got a separate roundup highlighting the Best Free VPN Deals that you might want to check out.
Are there any free VPNs?
The short answer here is yes. You can find some free VPN providers, but they may not be the best option for everyone. Often times you are trading off speed, reliability, data limits, and more to get a free VPN, which makes it ultimately more of a pain to actually use the service. With the costs mentioned above, you are better off spending a few bucks each month on your privacy instead of trying to make a free one work for you.
Some providers offer free trials, and some have money-back guarantees. If you aren’t sure whether or not a VPN is right for you, this is a great way to test the waters.
Can you use a VPN on your phone and PC?
Most VPN providers allow you to have simultaneous connections, which means that you can connect up to a set amount of devices to the VPN service at the same time. Most companies offer up to five devices at once, though some are slightly lower or higher than that number. This allows you to keep it running on your phone, tablet, PC, and even streaming hardware without worrying about whether you need to disconnect another device to connect the new one or not. A neat way around this, if your provider of choice supports it, is running your VPN on your router so any device connected to your Wi-Fi network is automatically on the VPN while only using up 1 device slot!
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).
2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
