Best VPN Deals 2020: Discounts, coupons & more

Trying to find the best VPN can be a struggle on its own, but when you then mix in trying to find the best VPN deal you find yourself down a whole new rabbit hole. You’ve probably heard a lot about VPNs recently and are already aware of the reasons that you need one, but now you need to find the best price, right? We’ve looked through hundreds of VPN deals that are out there to bring you only the top options that are actually worth considering.

Today’s best VPN deals include 49% off ExpressVPN, access to Surfshark VPN for less than $2 per month, and a $20 lifetime license for FastestVPN. See below for all the details. ExpressVPN: From $6.67 per month (49% off) Bottom line: ExpressVPN is absolutely the best choice for most people when it comes to VPN providers. Sure, the price may be a bit higher than some others, but it’s a few bucks spread across a month of usage. Between the reliability, speeds, and amazing customer service, you’ll quickly see why it’s priced the way it is. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so should you not be satisfied with the service you can get your money back.

Pros 3,000+ servers in 94 countries

No user logs (British Virgin Islands jurisdiction)

Excellent customer support

Apps for all major platforms ExpressVPN is one of the providers that’s been around for quite some time already and is highly-regarded by many people. It may not be the cheapest option, but sometimes the best VPN comes with a more expensive price tag than the others. Luckily, right now you can get 15 months for the price of 12 with this promo that scores you three months free. It also happens to save you a cool 49% on the annual cost, making it just $6.67 per month. While charging a little more than the competition, ExpressVPN makes up for it with the features and reliability it offers. With ExpressVPN you get a balanced combination of speed, ease of use, security, and customer service. The app interface is easy to use, and getting it set up on a new device should only take a few minutes of your time. Luckily, there is usually a great ExpressVPN deal to take advantage of, and it is one of the best Android VPNs out there. We can’t sing enough praises for ExpressVPN. If you’re in the market, you should definitely give it a shot today. If you don’t like it, you can get your money back without a problem. ExpressVPN is our top-pick for VPN providers in 2020, and right now you can save big when you sign up for an annual plan. Get an extra few months free, plus save 49% on the purchase. Sign up now. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN Odds are that you know what a VPN is but may not have signed up for one already. There are some common misconceptions about VPNs, especially that they are quite expensive, but that doesn’t have to be the case — especially if you know where to look for the best deals (hint: it’s here). In fact, you can actually score a VPN subscription for less than the price of one cup of coffee each month. We’ve already showcased the absolute best VPNs you can sign up for, and now we want to help you save money on some of those picks and more. Don’t spend hours scouring the web and trying to figure out which VPN service has the best features for you at the best price. We’ve already done the work for you. All you have to do is the scrolling. Let’s take a look at the best VPN deals, discounts, and coupon codes from top-rated providers to help you get started on your way to better privacy and protection in 2020. Private Internet Access: $2.85 per month (71% off) Bottom line: Private Internet Access is really affordable at under $3 per month. It has lots of available servers and you can run it on 10 devices at once which is more than most other providers allow. It’s got apps everywhere you’d expect, though there’s no live chat for support, just an email ticket-based service.

Pros 3,300+ servers in 32 countries

Strong performance, unlimited bandwidth

Apps for all major platforms

10 simultaneous connections

Affordable pricing Cons U.S.-based

Email ticket support Private Internet Access is pretty popular, partially thanks to its already-affordable pricing such as its annual plan that costs just $3.33 per month. But right now, you get an additional 2 months thrown in for free with the yearly plan dropping the relative monthly cost to $2.85. It has over 3,000 servers, though they are spread across only 32 countries. It has apps for all of the major mobile and desktop platforms as well as browser extensions. One downside of PIA is that it’s based in the U.S. which means any information it has could be requested by intelligence agencies. That being said, PIA states it keeps no logs so there would be nothing to hand over, but it’s still worth considering when you are looking around. PIA is a U.S.-based VPN provider that gives you an unlimited amount of data to use each month and up to 10 simultaneous connections. From $2.85 at Private Internet Access NordVPN: From $3.49 per month (70% off) Bottom line: NordVPN is one of the best VPN providers out there. Its balance of features and pricing makes it a smart choice for those wanting to protect their privacy with a no-logs VPN. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free, too.

Pros Plenty of servers in many locations worldwide

No user logs (Panama jurisdiction)

Anonymous payment options

Apps for all major platforms

Lots of extra features Cons Fluctuations in server performance

Recent security concerns NordVPN is one of the best virtual private network (VPN) providers out there, due to its lack of user logs, plenty of servers, and P2P connectivity. It has apps for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and, and you can use one subscription across six devices simultaneously. With NordVPN, the longer you prepay the cheaper your monthly cost becomes. It goes from $11.95 per month down to just $3.49 per month when you commit to the three-year plan. It’s a one-time fee of $125.64 that you pay out today and then you can access the service for three full years. It’s worth noting that NordVPN was the center of a security blunder previously. One of its hundreds of servers was accessed by an outside party, though Nord assures customers that nothing major was taken during the attack and that the security has been enhanced as a result. While it may not be a make or break point in your decision process, it’s worth keeping in the back of your mind. Be sure to always check for a NordVPN discount before signing up, though. NordVPN is one of the most well-known VPN providers out there right now, and it’s plans get extremely affordable when you commit to using it long-term. You can sign up and prepay for three years to ensure you are always connected and protected. From $3.49 per month at NordVPN Surfshark VPN: From $2.49 per month (81% off) Bottom line: Surfshark VPN is a relative newcomer but has already earned a strong reputation. It’s one of the most affordable options on the market and has a solid feature set, though its current low price expires soon. It has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you should definitely give it a try today.

Pros Servers worldwide

No user logs (British Virgin Islands jurisdiction)

Unlimited device connections

Apps for all major platforms plus smart TV platforms Cons Sparse support site

Finicky kill switch Surfshark VPN is a relatively new service, though it has quickly gained a solid reputation for itself thanks to its balance of features and affordability. It has 1,000+ servers in 60+ countries, strong encryption, and keeps no logs. There are apps for major platforms like Android, iOS, and Windows, as well as smart TV apps for Apple TV and Fire TV, games consoles, and more. You can also connect as many as you want with one subscription. Surfshark is one of the most affordable VPNs out there offering 12 months free with its 12 month plan. That means you’re only paying $2.49 per month over the course of the two years and saving a total of 81% versus paying per month for that length of time. Surfshark offers one of the best cheap VPN options already, but this discount makes it an even better value. It’s hard to beat this deal, especially considering everything that Surfshark does already and how well it performs. The deal won’t be around forever, though. From $2.49 at Surfshark FastestVPN: $20 lifetime license (95% off) Bottom line: FastestVPN’s $20 lifetime plan ensures you have access to a VPN when you need it most without any recurring costs. It’s a feature-rich service that’s easy to use and even if you only use it a few times per year it’s worth purchasing at this price.

Pros Affordable one-time payment

Works on 10 devices at same time

Fast speeds with Smart Connect feature

Easy bypass for geo-restricted content Cons Sparse support site

Finicky kill switch FastestVPN is running a new promotion that offers you lifetime access to its service for a one-time $20 fee. It offers a Smart Connect feature that lets you automatically connect to the fastest server for your location every time without worrying about picking the right one. That’s a great feature for those who aren’t super familiar with VPNs and want something that is easy to use. You can also pick the server you want, and Fastest VPN has them available in more than 30 countries around the world. You can use it on a wide variety of devices, including phones, tablets, computers, routers, Fire TV sticks, and more. It can run on up to 10 devices at the same time, meaning you won’t need to disconnect one device to connect another. There are no monthly bandwidth limits, so you can leave it connected all the time if you want, and the company offers a 15-day money-back guarantee if you aren’t satisfied. Be sure to check it out before this deal is gone! If you are looking for something that you can sign up for today and pay once and have access for indefinitely, this may be the best option for you. FastestVPN offers great speeds at an affordable rate, and it’s easy to use. $20 at FastestVPN IPVanish: From $4.16 per month (65% off) Bottom line: With its current deal, IPVanish is fairly-priced for its average feature set. The added free cloud storage is a nice perk and it has a 30-day money-back guarantee just in case.

Pros 1,300+ servers in 50+ countries

Reliable, speedy service

Apps for all major platforms

10 simultaneous connections

Free cloud storage IPVanish falls in the middle of the pack for features, server availability, and price. None of that is bad necessarily, as a fairly-priced and reliable VPN service is the kind of product you want to get behind. It offers unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection. With its current Back to School promotion, you can snag the one-year plan at a 65% discount. Billed as $49.99 upfront, you’re effectively paying just over $4 per month for the service in your first year. One neat addition to this current deal is the inclusion of 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage at no extra cost which is extremely handy for going back to school or for working from home. IPVanish also just moved from a 7-day money-back guarantee to a 30-day guarantee. The price is a bit higher than some of the others, but when you factor in the cloud storage that you are getting you quickly see how much value is actually provided here. Sign up today and try it out. From $4.16 per month at IPVanish CyberGhost: From $2.75 per month (79% off) Bottom line: CyberGhost’s current deal offers huge savings without a super-long commitment which is rare. At under $3 per month, it’s one of the most affordable VPN services.

Pros 6,300+ servers in 90+ countries

Automatic server matching for geo-restricted content unblocking

Apps for all major platforms Cons Connection speeds are slower than competition CyberGhost has all of the basic features you want and need from your VPN provider plus a couple of added extras that make it worth considering, especially when it is offering such a big price cut. One neat feature is the ability to help you find the right server from its list of over 6,000 depending on what task you’re doing. You can simply select the geo-blocked service that you want from a list, such as Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, etc., and then CyberGhost shows you the best options so you can get straight to streaming. The current deal gives you six months free when you opt for the annual plan, essentially nabbing you 18 months of service for the price of 12 and saving you 79% versus paying month-to-month in the process. It’s $49.50 up front which renews annually after your first 18 months. There’s a 45-day money-back guarantee, one of the longest of any provider, in case you change your mind too. To achieve month-to-month savings like this, you normally have pay up front for two or three years but CyberGhost’s deal only requires an 18-month commitment. There’s even a 45-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free. From $2.75 per month at CyberGhost PureVPN: From 99 cents (47% off) Bottom line: PureVPN is offering a week-long trial for just 99 cents so you can test the waters, and if you end up liking it you can save up to 47% when you sign up following the trial. The service works on all major platforms, has tons of servers, and offers a 31-day money-back guarantee.