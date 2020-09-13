Bar Refaeli Sentenced to 9 Months of Community Sentence for Tax Evasion Charges

Instagram

Supermodel Bar Refaeli has officially been sentenced to nine months of community sentence following tax evasion charges in her native Israel.

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s ex-girlfriend, who is now a married mother-of-three, appeared in a Tel Aviv court on Sunday, September 13 as her plea bargain was formally accepted by a judge, three months after reaching the agreement with prosecutors.

Her mother and agent, Tzipi Refaeli, also had her 16-month prison sentence made official after they were accused of misleading tax authorities about Bar’s earnings and whereabouts from 2009 to 2012, during which she is estimated to have raked in $7.2 million (£5.6 million).

They claimed that for 2009 and 2010, the beauty had been living in the U.S. while dating DiCaprio, and therefore did not have to pay Israeli income tax, but their argument was rejected by a judge last year, siding with authorities, who insist she was actually based in Tel Aviv.

In addition to the community service and prison time, the mother and daughter – who maintain their innocence – have been ordered to pay millions in back taxes, and hand over a fine of $1.5 million (£1.2 million).