Apple hits the weekend with superheroes movie sale, more from $5

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a new movie sale focused on superhero films along with a host of other $5 discounted titles. Many of the highlighted movies arrive as bundles, including iconic franchises like Batman, Superman, and many others. As always, all of these films will become a permanent part of your library. You can find all of our top picks down below.

Superhero movie bundles highlight weekend deals

Other notable deals

Don’t miss Tuesday’s action and 4K movie sale from $5 that’s still on-going. You’ll find a number of top picks including Steve Jobs, Taken, Die Hard, Tomb Raider, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!