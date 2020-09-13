Anushka Sharma showcases her baby-bump on social media

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made all of us happy last month when they announced their pregnancy. They made the big announcement with a picture and today Anushka Sharma shared her picture flaunting her baby bump and penned down a sweet note along with it.

Anushka Sharma, who loves staying in touch with her fans, shared a lovely click, where she’s seen caressing her stomach on a beach. She penned down her thoughts saying, ‘Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is ?’ Now, that’s really a profound thought indeed.





Anushka Sharma might get back to work soon post her delivery as it’s said that she has been offered the lead role in Om Raut’s Adipurush opposite Prabhas. Another Bollywood couple who’s also expecting a baby is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. We wish both sets of would-be parents a safe delivery.