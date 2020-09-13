Anil Kapoor takes to the beach for a healthy workout

Anil Kapoor’s workout session can give even a 20-year-old something to think about. The actor is super fit even in his 60s and acts as an inspiration for us all. Today the actor has shared a video of his fitness regime yet again and he surprises us with his dedication.

We see having a great jog on the beach in the video. The actor sprints at such a high speed that it’s impossible to believe that he’s 60 plus. He captioned the video saying, ‘During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach…dreaming of escaping…finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint…fitness always comes first…It’s not about the location but about the dedication…’



