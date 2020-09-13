Android 11 update, new launches from Samsung, Poco and Redmi, Zoom’s new security feature, and more in top tech news of the week

Google has rolled out the latest Android 11 OS update. Currently available to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phone users, the update comes with features like new media controls, built-in screen recording, more control over data and privacy, and more.
Click here to read full story
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->