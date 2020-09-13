Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa further delayed?

His fans were in for a surprise when Allu Arjun revealed the first look of his upcoming film Pushpa. The otherwise stylish actor known for his masala fare sported a gritty avatar in the teaser. Allu Arjun had even started shooting for the film when the pandemic occurred and the lockdown was announced. Now that the things are slowly returning to normal, and film shoots are gradually back on track, we heard that Pushpa too would go on floors mid-October.

According to an online portal, the makers decided to shoot for the film in a forest in Kerala. But looking at the present scenario, shooting with a huge cast won’t be possible and hence according to the latest reports, the makers might have to wait longer to get a nod from Kerala government. The film’s shooting could only begin by the year-end.