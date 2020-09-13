A shrinking window of opportunity By Cointelegraph

DeFi: A shrinking window of opportunity



Over the years, we have seen a lot of trends such as initial coin offerings, initial exchange offerings, security token offerings, decentralized autonomous organizations and many more, but none of these have become the mainstream. The concept of decentralized finance undoubtedly has its merits, but as the factors that sank the predecessors remain, we have reason to conclude that DeFi is not for long.

The window of opportunity has shrunk for several reasons: firstly, because of fraud within the space; secondly, the readiness of regulators to “save” the market from violators by imposing old-fashioned red tape and new restrictions; thirdly, the lack of understanding that emerging crypto companies are pointless under traditional bureaucratic regulations, as fintech itself is the response to their ineffectiveness and constraints. However, the idea of nurturing an absolutely new approach for crypto-based services has not yet gained a foothold.

Oleksii Konashevych is the author of Cross-Blockchain Protocol for Government Databases: The Technology for Public Registries and Smart Laws. He has been collaborating with the RMIT University’s blockchain innovation hub, researching the use of blockchain technology for e-governance and e-democracy, and works on the tokenization of real estate titles, digital IDs, public registries and e-voting. Oleksii co-authored a law on e-petitions in Ukraine, collaborating with the country’s presidential administration and serving as the manager of the nongovernmental e-Democracy Group from 2014–2016. In 2019, Oleksii participated in drafting a bill on Anti-Money Laundering and taxation for crypto assets in Ukraine.

