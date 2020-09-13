A Malaysian company is developing a blockchain-based app for charities By Cointelegraph

A Malaysian company is developing a blockchain-based app for charities
Malaysia-based company IBF Net said it is seeking to implement blockchain technology in Islamic charities.
According to a press release on its blog, blockchain technology will enhance the confidence of existing donors. It will also encourage new donors to give their zakat, a payment made under Islamic law for charitable giving, and sadaqah, or voluntary charity. The product, called RecurPay, will be on the Tezos platform and facilitate recurring and automatic small payments.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.