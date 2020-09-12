Yearn.finance YFI soars to $33K after Coinbase listing — is $40K next? By Cointelegraph

Yearn.finance YFI soars to $33K after Coinbase listing — is $40K next?
One of the hottest cryptocurrencies in recent weeks has been Yearn.finance (YFI). The project fundamentals are food for thought, but its price is also a relatively new approach in the cryptocurrency markets, with YFI valued at over $30,000 per YFI, or three times the price of one BTC, albeit with a much smaller market cap.
Nevertheless, it has caught the attention of traders and its price also surged in the past few days after Coinbase Pro announced on Sep. 10 that it will list the token shortly.
