Yearn Finance shuns governance token with new stablecoin lending protocol By Cointelegraph

Yearn Finance shuns governance token with new stablecoin lending protocol
Popular decentralized finance platform Yearn Finance has announced a new lending protocol dubbed StableCredit.
StableCredit combines tokenized debt stablecoins, lending and single-sided automated market makers to offer what it describes as “a completely decentralized lending protocol” reminiscent of MakerDAO (MKR).
