Xbox Series X and S support Dolby Vision HDR gaming

Dolby has revealed that Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series S and Series X will be the first video game consoles to support both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR gaming.
The company says that while Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound is coming when the consoles launch on November 10th, Dolby Vision high dynamic-range gaming won’t arrive until 2021. This is likely because as it stands right now, no announced Xbox Series X titles, including backwards compatible Xbox One games, have been confirmed to feature Dolby Vision support.
Introducing the next level of gaming.
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the first consoles ever with gaming in Dolby Vision® (coming soon) and Dolby Atmos® (available at launch).
@Xbox, welcome to gaming in Dolby. https://t.co/5lkpVT8ntb
— Dolby (@Dolby) September 10, 2020
Dolby Vision includes 40 times brighter highlighter, 10 times deeper blacks and 12-bit colour. That said, similar to HDR10, the effect changes drastically based on the quality of your television or monitor, especially given that very few TVs or monitors support Dolby Vision’s maximum brightness level. While Dolby Vision is widely viewed as superior to HDR10 since it features “dynamic metadata” encoded into content ahead of time, it also requires creators and hardware manufactures to pay a license fee to Dolby.
The current Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, but only for streaming services and media. The difference here is that Dolby Vision on Series X and S will work with both streaming media and video games.
It’s unclear if Sony’s PlayStation 5 will support Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision.