Would Bitcoin suffer if the lead maintainers were kidnapped by aliens? By Cointelegraph

Would Bitcoin suffer if the lead maintainers were kidnapped by aliens?
It is a question that many in the crypto community must have asked themselves at least once. The news of Wladimir van der Laan taking a temporary hiatus, prompted us to explore what some might consider to be an improbable, yet highly impactful situation.
A Core developer that is also a maintainer of the project’s GitHub account (i.e., someone who can “merge code into the master branch”) is a rare commodity. To put this in perspective, if a Bitcoin Core developer is a black belt, then someone like van der Laan is a third-degree black belt.
