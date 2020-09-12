‘Worrying’ signs of infection in the old as R rate rises above 1

SAGE has warned that England is now on the brink of ‘losing control’ of a new Covid outbreak amid ‘worrying’ signs of coronavirus among middle-aged people as infections in the over-50s soar by 92 per cent in a week.

Public Health England (PHE) data suggests Covid-19 cases are surging among the over-50s, as senior officials last night warned of ‘worrying’ signs for high-risk groups. Last week, infections rose by 92 per cent among people in their 50s, 72 per cent among those in their 60s, and 44 per cent among those in their 80s and older.

There was a 20 per cent increase in Covid-related hospital admissions last week on the previous week among those aged 60-75, a 72 per cent increase among 75 to 84-year-olds, and a 67 per cent rise in those 85 and over.

A PHE source said there is a massive concern in official circles that the spike in Covid cases could lead to more hospitalisations, telling The Daily Telegraph: ‘The great worry is that that is what’s coming next.’

It comes as more than 3,000 cases of coronavirus were officially recorded yesterday while a Government-led study by Imperial College London showed that the number of infections was doubling each week.

The Government is imposing panic restrictions across England, with Boris Johnson’s draconian new ‘rule of six’ due to kick into force on Monday amid fears the reproduction ‘R’ rate could be as high as 1.7.

Officials are pointing the finger at people aged between 17 and 29 for a spike in coronavirus infections as they flock to pubs, bars and restaurants and fail to abide by social distancing measures.

SAGE adviser Professor Sir Mark Walport warned the public that England is on the brink of ‘losing control’ of the viral outbreak as he urged people to cut off contact with friends and family.

And the UK’s national statistician, Professor Sir Ian Diamond, pleaded with people to be ‘unbelievably vigilant about social distancing’ in order to prevent a second Covid wave.

But some Conservative backbenchers are pressuring for England to follow Scotland and Wales in exempting under-12s from the six-person limit, with MP Sir Desmond Swayne calling the ban ‘absolutely grotesque’.

On another day in the coronavirus crisis in Britain:

Boris Johnson is drawing up tough new ‘carrot and stick’ plans to punish people who flout quarantine;

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove today said Sir Mark Walport’s words were a ‘warning to us all’;

He urged young people to ‘act in tune’ with ‘rule of six’ and said freedom should be exercised ‘responsibly’;

Chancellor of Duchy of Lancaster also rubbished claims that Eat Out To Help Out contributed to transmission;

Police chiefs warned people to avoid a ‘party weekend’ before new anti-Covid restrictions are imposed

Boris Johnson warned the EU is threatening the UK’s ‘territorial integrity’ in bid to tear up his Brexit deal

A PHE source said there is a massive concern in official circles that the spike in Covid cases could lead to more hospitalisations, adding: ‘The great worry is that that is what’s coming next’ (pictured: a woman using a public hand sanitiser in Leeds, West Yorkshire, where tougher lockdown measures may be introduced locally)

Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, said: ‘3,539 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported overnight, compared to 2,919 yesterday. Most of these cases are people tested in the community’

Officials are pointing the finger at people aged between 17 and 29 for a spike in coronavirus infections as they flock to pubs, bars and restaurants and fail to abide by social distancing measures (pictured: revellers in Birmingham)

More than 3,000 cases of coronavirus were officially recorded yesterday while a Government-led study by Imperial College London showed the number of infections was doubling each week

Yvonne Doyle, medical director at PHE, said: ‘3,539 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported overnight, compared to 2,919 yesterday. Most of these cases are people tested in the community.

‘Although younger people continue to make up the greatest share of new cases, we’re now starting to see worrying signs of infections occurring in the elderly, who are at far higher risk of getting seriously ill.

‘This is a reminder of the ongoing risk as the virus spreads throughout the UK. People should continue to follow social distancing rules, wash their hands regularly and wear a face covering in enclosed spaces.’

Experts who have been swabbing tens of thousands of people in England found 13 people per 10,000 were infected between August 22 and September 7, compared to four per 10,000 between July and August 11.

Weekly cases in men aged 60 to 69 rose from 221 to 352 in the past week, an increase of 60 per cent, while among women in the same age group there was a 72 per cent jump from 219 to 376.

Officials had said that while the rise in cases was apparent in younger age groups, it was likely to move on to older people, which would be followed by an increase in hospitalisations.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the alleged spike in coronavirus infections justifies the Government’s ‘arbitrary’ new ‘rule of six’, warning people ‘the pandemic is not over’.

The Imperial College London REACT-1 study found the epidemic is doubling in size every ‘seven to eight days’. By comparison, Covid-19 infections were increasing by twofold every three days at the start of the crisis.

The Department of Health confirmed on Friday another 3,539 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and six more people have died. The new diagnoses are the highest since May 17.

And data from the Office for National Statistics suggests 3,200 people are getting sick every day in England and Wales – a surge of 45 per cent from last week’s prediction of 2,200.

The number of people testing positive may be higher because they were not all tested on the same day and test results take to process, meaning they are not evenly distributed.

The Imperial findings were published as the Government prepares to impose its new ‘rule of six’ social gathering restriction from Monday which outlaws groups of seven or more people from meeting up indoors and outdoors.

Mr Hancock said on Friday: ‘The pandemic is not over, and everyone has a role to play. It’s so important that everyone abides by the law and socialise in groups up to six, make space between you and those outside your household, get a test and self-isolate if you develop symptoms and wash your hands regularly.’

SAGE urging the public to adhere to the new ‘rule of six’, with Sir Mark Walport claiming today that the UK is ‘on the edge of losing control’ of coronavirus.

Speaking to the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme, Government scientist Sir Mark said that the Government-led study on the ‘R’ rate showed that people contracting coronavirus ‘weren’t worried about catching it’.

He recommended a ‘mixture of carrots and sticks’, adding: ‘It’s one thing to have a rule, it’s a question of adhering to it. It’s a question of making sure in public spaces… that the landlords actually do make people behave.

‘I think that we are on the edge of losing control (of the virus). You only have to look across the Channel to see what’s happening in France, and what’s happening in Spain.

Official PHE figures show Birmingham’s case rate was less than 30 per 100,000 by the end of August but this has soared to 78 per 100,000 in less than a fortnight

‘The only way to stop the spread of this infection is to reduce the number of people we come into contact with. It means we’re going to have to hold back our contacts in other areas.

‘Where people can work from home, there is an extremely strong argument that they should do so. It’s very difficult to control a disease if you can’t test for it and identify it.’

Also appearing on the BBC’s Today programme today, Professor Sir Ian Diamond, the UK’s national statistician, said the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there is a ‘clear increase in the number of infections, really a major uptick, in the last while’ – mainly among younger people.

‘We absolutely need to be unbelievably vigilant about social distancing and all the other public health initiatives that have been put in place,’ the statistician said this morning. ‘I’m not saying a second wave is inevitable.

‘I am saying that we are in a very very very important moment as we speak. If we do not take absolute note and action around all other public health measures that are in place then we could be in a very difficult place’

It comes amid reports that Boris Johnson drawing up tough new plans to crack down on people who flout quarantine restrictions after an official study claimed that 20 per cent routinely ignore self-isolation rules.

The Prime Minister is thought to be considering a ‘carrot and stick’ approach where people who follow Government instructions could be given bigger payments while they isolate.

Police have the power to issue fines of up to £1,000 for breaching quarantine, though they have barely been used, with just 34 people having been penalised since the measures were introduced.

Ministers are even creating a hotline for snoopers to report neighbours who are breaking quarantine rules to the police – a measure encouraged by officers at the start of lockdown.

The proposal was discussed by Cabinet ministers on Tuesday, according to The Times. A Government source told the newspaper that the hotline plans were ‘exploratory’ but not yet official policy.

An increase in spot checks by public health officials is also being prepared by ministers whose ‘rule of six’ outlawing social gatherings of seven or more people comes into force in England on Monday.

The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference last week that the Government was planning to recruit ‘Covid marshals’ to enforce coronavirus-specific guidance such as social distancing.

Under the strict new measures, groups of more than six can be broken up by police who will be able to hand out £100 fines to those who flout the rules. This will double on each repeat offence up to £3,200.

Ministers are planning on bringing in tougher measures to make sure that arrivals to the UK provide their contact details at airports as the Government panics about an alleged spike in Covid cases.

The Government’s new quarantine restrictions on travellers from Portugal, Hungary, French Polynesia and Reunion came into force today at 4am after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps removed the countries from its quarantine exemption list – meaning new arrivals coming into England must self-isolate for 14 days.

MPs have slammed Government attempts to impose the anti-Covid restrictions on Monday without a debate in Parliament, with Speaker Lindsay Hoyle threatening to force an urgent question if Matt Hancock refused to appear before the House of Commons.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove today urged people to act ‘in tune with’ the rules this weekend ahead of the ‘rule of six’ coming into force or risk increasing the rate of spread of coronavirus.

Mr Gove told BBC Breakfast this morning: ‘If people do behave in a way that is not really in line or in tune with the guidelines that have been put out then they are putting other people at risk.

‘The reason why the country’s police chiefs have said that they hope people behave with appropriate restraint this weekend is we do not want to see a further acceleration of the spread of the virus.’

He denied that the Government was losing control of Covid-19. ‘No. I don’t accept that,’ he said.

Mr Gove also rubbished claims that Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out To Help Out programme contributed to the spread of coronavirus, and said fines could be necessary in order to enforce self-isolation rules.

SAGE adviser Sir Mark Walport (left) has warned the British public that the nation is on the brink of ‘losing control’ of the viral outbreak as he urged people to cut off contact with friends and family. Michael Gove (right) today urged people to act ‘in tune with’ the rules this weekend ahead of the ‘rule of six’ coming into force or risk increasing the rate of spread of coronavirus

Police have the power to issue fines of up to £1,000 for breaching quarantine, though they have barely been used (pictured: protestors at Wollaton Hall Park Nottingham, on May 16, 2020. Two mass gatherings were due to take place in Nottingham)

Speaking to the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme, he said: ‘We’re not saying people shouldn’t see their friends but there does need to be a degree of self-discipline, of restriction to deal with the challenges we are facing.’

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also responded to criticism of the Government’s anti-Covid crackdown, saying people can only have freedom if it is exercised ‘responsibly’.

‘I don’t want to see fines being levied but even more I do not want to see people behaving in a way that puts the most vulnerable at risk,’ Mr Gove told the Today programme this morning.

‘Well there are restrictions, and I love freedom, but the one thing I think is even more important is that you exercise freedom with responsibility.

‘When you are exercising freedom, you should do so in a way that does not do harm to others.’

Responding to Sir Mark’s warnings, Mr Gove added: ‘I think Sir Mark’s words… are a warning to us all.

‘There’s a range of scientific opinion but one thing on which practically every scientist is agreed is that we have seen an uptick in infection and therefore it is appropriate we take public health measures.’

But the new rules has provoked a rebellion from Tory backbenchers, with senior MP Sir Desmond Swayne calling the ban ‘absolutely grotesque’.

Tory former minister Steve Baker has called for a ‘voluntary system’ of Covid-19 guidance so Britons can ‘actually start living like a free people’.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday: ‘I think it is now to say that this is not a fit legal environment for the British people.

‘It’s to move to a voluntary system – unless the Government can demonstrate otherwise.

‘And it is for us to actually start living like a free people, not subjecting ourselves to constantly shifting legal requirements, which I think now no one can fully understand.’

He went on: ‘It seems to me the effect of having Covid marshals will be to turn every public space in Britain into the equivalent of going through airport security where we are badgered and directed… I’m not willing to live like this.’

Public health officials point to an alleged spike in Covid cases, with a Government-led study published yesterday suggesting that the reproduction ‘R’ rate could be as high as 1.7 in England.

As hundreds of Britons enjoyed a final weekend of freedom, police bosses urged people to look after each other and avoid a ‘party weekend’ before the restrictions are implemented.

John Apter, national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: ‘There is a real risk some members of the public will take advantage of the current situation and treat this weekend as a party weekend ahead of the tighter restrictions being introduced on Monday.

‘Alcohol and warm weather are not a good combination at the best of times. Using the current situation as an opportunity and excuse to party would be incredibly irresponsible and put pressure not only on policing, but potentially on the ambulance service and NHS.

‘We are in the grip of a deadly pandemic and we have seen cases increasing over recent weeks.

‘Policing is under pressure like never before, but my colleagues will give enforcement notices if they feel it’s appropriate, and we make no apology for doing so.’

Elsewhere, would-be revellers were encouraged to stay home as Birmingham became the latest city to be hit with localised lockdown rules after the number of coronavirus patients being admitted to hospitals doubled in a week.

From Tuesday, more than 1.5million people in Birmingham and neighbouring Solihull and Sandwell will be banned from mixing with anyone outside of their own household in private homes, pubs, restaurants or in gardens.

Yesterday, police officers told the Telegraph they fear Britain will resemble the ‘last days of Rome’ after this weekend amid a storm of decadent planned pre-lockdown parties.

One officer, based in the North East, said: ‘We are worried this weekend is going to be like the last days of Rome. If people think they are not going to be allowed to go out and enjoy themselves for the next few months, they are going to go crazy and we will be left picking up the pieces.’

People gather at More London Place near London Bridge in London for one more weekend of freedom before the government implements its new rule of six from Monday

People gather outside the The Shipwrights Arms near London Bridge on Friday for a final weekend of freedom out before the new rules hit

Under Boris Johnson ‘s strict new measures, groups of more than six can be broken up by police who will be able to hand out £100 fines to those who flout the rules. This will double on each repeat offence up to £3,200. Pictured: London Bridge

Britons have promised to run riot and enjoy one last knees-up with friends before Boris Johnson ‘s stringent new coronavirus restrictions come into force on Monday

Britons have promised to run riot and enjoy one last knees-up with friends before Mr Johnson’s stringent new coronavirus restrictions come into force.

Many are having to cancel parties after warnings of a rapid increase in infections among people in their teens, 20s and 30s – but fears have risen that some will take the weekend as an opportunity to run wild despite the ongoing pandemic.

A senior officer said they were not sure if police had the resources to meet the challenge of thousands of people ignoring restrictions this weekend.

Chairman of the Police Federation in West Yorkshire, Brian Booth, added officers were ‘flat out again doing the everyday things such as dealing with stabbings, shootings, drug dealers, missing people etc’.

‘If we are going to be asked to focus on enforcement, something else will have to give,’ he said.

The Government’s new ‘rule of six’ will be introduced on Monday amid fears coronavirus infections in England could be doubling every week with a reproduction ‘R’ rate as high as 1.7.

Mr Hancock yesterday insisted the increased infection rate justifies the Government’s latest restriction, warning people ‘the pandemic is not over’.

Experts who have been swabbing tens of thousands of people in England during the crisis found an estimated 13 people per 10,000 were infected between August 22 and September 7, compared to four people per 10,000 between July and August 11.

The scientists behind an Imperial College London REACT-1 study said the findings showed the epidemic is doubling in size every ‘seven to eight days’. By comparison, Covid-19 infections were increasing by twofold every three days at the start of the crisis.

The Department of Health confirmed on Friday another 3,539 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and six more people have died. The new diagnoses are the highest since May 17.

And data from the Office for National Statistics suggests 3,200 people are getting sick every day in England and Wales – a surge of 45 per cent from last week’s prediction of 2,200.

The number of people testing positive may be higher because they were not all tested on the same day and test results take to process, meaning they are not evenly distributed.

Hundreds of people enjoyed a Friday night on the town in the pubs and bars in Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth, Hampshire

A group of girls gather in the street in Portsmouth to enjoy a late-night takeaway ahead of the ‘rule of six’ coming into force

The Imperial findings were published as the Government prepares to impose its new ‘rule of six’ social gathering restriction from Monday which outlaws groups of seven or more people from meeting up indoors and outdoors.

Mr Hancock said on Friday: ‘The pandemic is not over, and everyone has a role to play.

‘It’s so important that everyone abides by the law and socialise in groups up to six, make space between you and those outside your household, get a test and self-isolate if you develop symptoms and wash your hands regularly.’

Mr Johnson is hoping the rule will help to get the virus back under control but there is a growing Tory backlash because while children will be exempted in Scotland and Wales, they will be subject to the restriction in England in a move which critics argue will make many family reunions impossible.

Senior Conservatives have labelled the rule ‘absolutely grotesque’, accusing the Government of an unacceptable assault on personal freedom and liberty. They have also criticised ministers for imposing the measure without any debate or vote in Parliament.

The rule was agreed at a meeting of the Government’s coronavirus strategy committee earlier this week but a string of senior ministers were opposed to it.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the spike in infections justifies the Government’s new rule of six, warning people ‘the pandemic is not over’. Pictured: Manchester

Announcing the tightening of restrictions at a No10 briefing on Wednesday, Mr Johnson suggested the ‘rule of six’ limit on how many people can socialise together will be in place for some to come, after partying among the younger generation fuelled a sharp rise.

Apart from a vaccine, he said the only other way out before Christmas was a ‘moonshot’ of introducing mass daily testing for everyone, but admitted that would require ‘everything to come together’.

The Prime Minister said infection rates among 17 to 18 year-olds and 19 to 21 year-olds the numbers had gone up ‘really quite steeply’ since mid-August.

In a direct plea to young people, Mr Johnson said that they should consider their behaviour ‘for the sake of your parents’ and your grandparents’ health’.

The limit is a dramatic reduction on the maximum of 30 put in place on July 4.

It comes as Birmingham became the latest city to be hit with new draconian lockdown rules yesterday after the number of coronavirus patients being admitted to hospitals in the city doubled in a week.

From Tuesday, more than 1.5million people in Birmingham and neighbouring Solihull and Sandwell will be banned from mixing with anyone outside of their own household in private homes, pubs, restaurants or in gardens.

The Prime Minister said infection rates among 17 to 18 year-olds and 19 to 21 year-olds the numbers had gone up ‘really quite steeply’ since mid-August. Pictured: Nottingham last night

From Monday, it will be illegal to assemble in groups of seven or more anywhere in England, whether indoors or out. Pictured: Manchester

The move follows two days of crunch talks between the Government and local health leaders after Birmingham’s seven-day infection rate rose to 78 cases per 100,000.

It’s difficult to compare Birmingham’s current case rate now to levels at the height of the pandemic because there was a lack of widespread testing during the first wave – meaning thousands of cases went missed and never appeared in the data.

From Tuesday, more than one million people in Birmingham will be banned from mixing with anyone outside of their own household. The rules will also apply to 500,000 people in neighbouring Solihull and Sandwell, where there have been sudden and significant rises in infections

Dr David Rosser, chief executive at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust, said hospitals in his city were seeing twice the amount of patients as last week. He warned the virus was on ‘an exponential curve’ in the city and he expects admissions to double again in seven days.

Seven people are fighting for their lives in intensive care with the disease and 68 are on wards at the Queen Elizabeth and Heartlands NHS hospitals, according to local reports. And more than 800 people tested positive for the virus in the last week, meaning many could be just days away from needing hospital care.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street, announcing the rules in the West Midlands this afternoon, said: ‘The following areas will now be escalated to an area of national intervention, with a ban on people socialising with people outside their own household.

‘The ban will take effect from Tuesday, September 15, but residents are advised to avoid household mixing before then as it has been identified as one of the drivers of transmission.’ He added the bans applied to the whole of Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull.

‘This decision has been made in collaboration with local leaders who are considering additional local measures to tackle the increase in the number of cases. So to emphasise, this is about mixing between households, it is not about prevention of schools, workplaces, transport, any of the other options – it is about household mixing.’

The Leader of Birmingham City Council Ian Ward said there had been a steep rise in the number of new infections occurring at social gatherings and in private homes – as was also the case in other hotspots like Bolton, Leicester, and parts of Scotland, Wales and North West England.

A man attempts to move his friend along as he speaks with a police officer on the streets of Cardiff on Friday night

A man grapples with police and security outside a bar in Cardiff on the last weekend before ‘rule of six’ laws come into force

A large group of women are seen on a night out in Cardiff, just days before such gatherings will be banned under new laws

Health Secretary Matt Hancock echoed the councillor’s comments about social gatherings being the route cause of increased infections in the West Midlands, adding: ‘We will not hesitate to take further action if needed.’

Meanwhile Liverpool city region has been included in the Government’s coronavirus watch list due to a rising number of infections there.

Kettering, Oadby and Wigston and Luton have been removed from the watchlist after transmission fell in these regions. Leeds also avoided further Covid-19 restrictions as it was announced the city will instead receive enhanced support towards managing the rise in infection rates.

Elsewhere, in Lanarkshire, Scotland, lockdown measures were tightened due to a rise in local coronavirus cases. Restrictions on visiting other households will apply to both North and South Lanarkshire council areas from Saturday.

The move comes after 205 positive cases were identified in the region in the past week.

The restrictions, which will be reviewed in seven days, are the same as those currently in place in Glasgow City, East Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire and West Dunbartonshire.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: ‘It is clearly regrettable that these restrictions need to be extended to people living in Lanarkshire.

‘I understand that this will not be welcome news for people living in these areas, especially ahead of the weekend, but we must act now to protect people and get more control over the virus in the area.’

Boris Johnson ‘could drop plans to tear up parts of Brexit deal if EU limits Irish Sea checks’ – as PM accuses Brussels of trying to break up UK’s ‘territorial integrity’

By Henry Martin and James Gant and Jack Wright for

Boris Johnson could drop plans to tear up parts of the Brexit deal if the EU limits Irish Sea checks, government sources have claimed.

They hinted the prime minister may stop trying to renege on parts of the Withdrawal Agreement if a new plan for Northern Ireland can be thrashed out.

The claims come after he accused the EU of trying to destroy the ‘territorial integrity’ of the UK with a ‘blockade’ in the Irish Sea.

The PM said Brussels could ‘carve up our country’ and ‘seriously endanger peace and stability’ in Northern Ireland if Tory MPs fail to help override parts of his Brexit deal.

Mr Johnson is working to quell a plan to amend the bill from senior Tories – who are incensed it could break international law by flouting the Withdrawal Agreement.

Yet it emerged last night the PM was after a potential olive branch, where he would suspend hostilities if a new deal on Northern Ireland is made in the next fortnight.

Boris Johnson is accusing the EU of trying to destroy the ‘territorial integrity’ of the UK with a ‘blockade’ in the Irish Sea

The Prime Minister said that Brussels could ‘carve up our country’ and ‘seriously endanger peace and stability’ in Northern Ireland if Tory MPs fail to back controversial legislation to override parts of his Brexit deal (pictured: Michel Barnier)

A source told the Times the threat of reneging on the Withdrawal Agreement would not be needed if a satisfactory arrangement was found.

They said: ‘The expectation is that we will be able at the joint committee to resolve these questions.

‘We hope against hope that we never need to go there.

‘And if it is the case that an agreement was secured at the joint committee then we would not need to exercise those powers. We could drop them from the bill.’

Mr Johnson hosted a conference call with backbenchers last night to win backing for the Bill that caused Brussels to threaten legal action.

The PM reportedly warned senior Tories against going ‘back to the miserable, squabbling days of last autumn’.

The EU called the move a serious breach of trust and has threatened to take legal action if Mr Johnson does not alter the UK Internal Market Bill by October.

But he has doubled down and argued it is ‘crucial for peace and for the Union itself’ and said voting it down would reduce the chances of a trade deal with the EU.

Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Johnson said: ‘We are now hearing that unless we agree to the EU’s terms, the EU will use an extreme interpretation of the Northern Ireland protocol to impose a full-scale trade border down the Irish sea.

‘We are being told that the EU will not only impose tariffs on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, but that they might actually stop the transport of food products from GB to NI.

‘I have to say that we never seriously believed that the EU would be willing to use a Treaty, negotiated in good faith, to blockade one part of the UK, to cut it off; or that they would actually threaten to destroy the economic and territorial integrity of the UK.’

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove backed the PM’s comments and warned the EU could put ‘at threat the integrity’ of the UK without the controversial new legislation.

He told BBC Breakfast: ‘We’re doing our part – generously – to help protect the EU’s own single market but we’re clear that what we can’t have even as we’re doing all that is the EU disrupting and putting at threat the integrity of the United Kingdom.

‘These steps are a safety net, they’re a long-stop in the event, which I don’t believe will come about but we do need to be ready for, that the EU follow through on what some have said they might do which is in effect to separate Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.’

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also rubbished claims that the dispute over Brexit this week had undermined the UK’s reputation.

He told Times Radio: ‘I think people recognise that in a negotiation like the one that we’re having as we leave the European Union, there are inevitably changes in the way in which we interact with our neighbours.

‘But our adherence to the rule of law is clear and that’s why the Attorney General issued a statement earlier this week outlining the way in which all our actions were entirely consistent with the rule of law.’

He has insisted the Government is acting ‘within the rule of law’ despite the Northern Ireland Secretary admitting the Brexit Bill would breach international law.

‘The legal position was made clear by the Attorney General: We are operating within the rule of law,’ Mr Gove told Sky News.

‘It is the case, however, that we do need to take insurance policies.’

MEPs have warned that the European Parliament will block any trade deal with the UK if Boris Johnson breaches his Brexit deal.

Leaders in Brussels said the Prime Minister’s UK Internal Market Bill is a ‘serious and unacceptable breach of international law’ which puts the trade negotiations at risk.

A statement added: ‘Should the UK authorities breach – or threaten to breach – the Withdrawal Agreement, through the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill in its current form or in any other way, the European Parliament will under no circumstances ratify any agreement between the EU and the UK.’

Tensions between Britain and Brussels have grown in recent days after Mr Johnson unveiled plans to tear up parts of the original Brexit divorce deal.

The EU has given Mr Johnson until the end of the month to withdraw his proposals to override elements of the Withdrawal Agreement, with the bloc threatening legal action if he does not comply.

Brussels has also made clear that the future of trade talks are at risk of collapse if Mr Johnson does not perform a U-turn – but Michael Gove has vowed the Government will not be changing course.

Mr Johnson now says that ‘in the last few weeks’ he learned his negotiators had discovered there ‘may be a serious misunderstanding about the terms’ of the Withdrawal Agreement he signed in October.

Mr Johnson argued it was agreed during ‘torrid’ days with the deadline for a deal fast approaching while ‘negotiating with one hand tied behind our back’ because Parliament blocked a no-deal.

‘If we fail to pass this Bill, or if we weaken its protections, then we will in fact reduce the chances of getting that Canada-style deal,’ he wrote,

‘Let’s remove this danger to the very fabric of the United Kingdom.

‘Let’s make the EU take their threats off the table.

‘And let’s get this Bill through, back up our negotiators, and protect our country.’

But both Ireland and the EU have warned Mr Johnson’s plans pose a serious risk to the peace process rather than protecting the Good Friday Agreement.

The PM last night held a conference call with around 250 MPs to try and drum up support for the Bill, and warned them against a return to the ‘miserable, squabbling days of last autumn’.

But during the call in which there were connection issues and no questions taken by Mr Johnson further fall-out emerged from the EU.

Leaders in the European Parliament said they would ‘under no circumstances ratify’ any trade deal reached if ‘UK authorities breach or threaten to breach’ the Withdrawal Agreement.

Spanish MEP Luis Garicano warned negotiations should be halted if a controversial Brexit Bill is passed, adding Mr Johnson’s allegation the Eu is trying to break up the UK is ‘ridiculous’.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘I think it’s pretty ridiculous. I think Mr Johnson insists on having his cake and eating it.’

He said Mr Johnson ‘agreed to border checks in the Irish Sea’ when signing the Withdrawal Agreement.

The MEP added: ‘Let’s assume the Prime Minister is bluffing. I think if this Bill is passed then everything is off.’

Mr Johnson appeared not to have ended the disquiet within his party during the call, with senior backbencher Sir Bob Neill saying he was not reassured by the speech.

Sir Bob, who chairs the Commons Justice Committee and is tabling an amendment to the Bill which he says would impose a ‘parliamentary lock’ on any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement, said he still contends it contains ‘objectionable’ elements.

‘I believe it is potentially a harmful act for this country, it would damage our reputation and I think it will make it harder to strike trade deals going forward,’ he told Channel 4 News.

Amid the worsening atmosphere between London and Brussels, it emerged the EU had even raised the prospect that it could block exports of animal products from the UK once the current Brexit transition period comes to a close at the end of the year.

In a statement following the latest round of talks on Thursday, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there were ‘many uncertainties’ about the UK’s animal hygiene regime.

He said ‘more clarity’ was needed if Britain was to receive the ‘third-country listing’ entitling it to export animal products to the EU.

Meanwhile, Gordon Brown joined fellow former prime ministers Theresa May and Sir John Major in condemning the Government’s plan, describing it as ‘a huge act of self-harm’.

It comes after the European Union hinted it could ban UK food exports to the bloc if the two sides fail to agree a trade deal by the end of the year.

It comes after the EU hinted it could ban UK food exports to the bloc if the two sides fail to agree a trade deal by 2021

Michel Barnier said there were still ‘many uncertainties’ on the UK’s post-Brexit standards regime and that ‘more clarity is needed’ in order for Brussels to agree to allow British exports of food and livestock to continue.

Trade talks between the UK and Brussels remain ongoing ahead of the end of the transition period in December.

But Mr Johnson is facing a rebellion of up to 30 Tory MPs who want to give Parliament the ability to veto any attempt by the premier to depart from the divorce accord.

The scale of the Tory backlash to his plans has prompted the PM to invite every Conservative MP to a mass private Zoom call this evening when he will answer questions in a bid to assuage rising levels of anger.

Former prime minister Mr Brown today said Mr Johnson’s plans represented a ‘huge act of self harm’.

He argued the Government’s strategy appears to be based on a belief that a ‘desperate’ EU will eventually back down but he said such a belief is ‘wrong’ and that the bloc is actually more likely to dig in.

The row over the PM’s Brexit plans came as International Trade Secretary Liz Truss announced a free trade agreement between the UK and Japan has been secured in principle.

Ms Truss said it is Britain’s first major deal as an independent trading nation and it will increase commerce with Japan by an estimated £15.2 billion.

In a statement issued by Mr Barnier following the conclusion of the latest round of Brexit talks yesterday, he said: ‘There are also many uncertainties about Great Britain’s sanitary and phyto-sanitary regime as from 1 January 2021.

‘More clarity is needed for the EU to do the assessment for the third-country listing of the UK.’

The so-called ‘third-country listing’ of the UK by the EU is necessary to allow the continued export of agricultural goods.

It had been viewed as a formality that the UK would be given the listing even if no trade deal is agreed because the two sides currently have matching food standards regimes.

Mr Barnier’s suggestion that the listing could be withheld is seen by some in Whitehall as a move by the EU to put pressure on Mr Johnson to drop his plans to move away from parts of the Withdrawal Agreement.

A Government spokesman said: ‘The right to export is the absolute basis for a relationship between two countries that trade agricultural goods.

‘It is a license to export and entirely separate from the issue of food standards. It would be very unusual for the EU to go down this route and deny the UK listing.’

It came as Mr Brown today became the third former prime minister to criticise Mr Johnson’s Brexit plans after Sir John Major and Theresa May also hit out at the current occupant of Number 10.

The former Labour leader told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme: ‘This is a huge act of self harm. We knew there was a debate over fishing and over state aid but then to explode the argument into breaking an international treaty has been condemned by so many people.

‘If I had done that when I was prime minister the Conservatives would have accused me of breaching the rule of law, they would have thrown everything at us and said ‘you cannot ignore an international treaty that you signed only a few weeks ago and you negotiated’.

‘But I think this is part of a strategy that I think is going wrong on the part of the Government.

‘They think they will have a European Council on October 16 and that they can persuade Angela Merkel to step in instead of Barnier, they think they can tie up a deal because people will be desperate.

‘I don’t think it is going to work that way because I think myself that Angela Merkel will probably be even more adamant to stick to the rule of law.’

Mr Barnier, pictured in London, has hinted the EU could ban UK food exports into the bloc if the two sides fail to strike a deal

Mr Brown said he feared the UK will end up with a ‘minimalist’ trade deal by the end of the transition period in December which the EU will axe if Britain fails to live up to its commitments.

‘What I fear is actually we are going to get some sort of deal but it is a minimalist deal that will be no tariffs now but if you break the level playing field… then we will intervene as a European Union,’ he said.

The latest row with the EU was sparked by the publication of the Government’s UK Internal Market Bill.

The legislation, which the Government is hoping to crash through the House of Commons in the next two weeks, will enable the UK to unilaterally make decisions about key issues, like customs arrangements between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland, contained within the Withdrawal Agreement.

Brussels is adamant that the decisions must be made by a joint committee made up of people from both sides.

The Government has admitted its proposals will break international law, prompting fury from Mr Johnson’s political opponents but also from Tory backbenchers.

Conservative MPs are now planning to try to amend the legislation in order to give Parliament a veto on any attempt by the PM to override the Withdrawal Agreement.

Sir Bob Neill, the Tory chairman of the Justice Select Committee, is tabling the amendment and reports suggest he may have the backing of up to 30 of his Conservative colleagues.

Sir Bob told Times Radio: ‘We are not natural rebels. We’ve all served as ministers, we know that this is a serious job, and we do our best to take the job seriously. So we don’t do anything like this lightly.

‘So I hope it’s at least an indication as a Government that really, you need to think very hard and carefully about going down this route. For heaven’s sake, try and find some other way.’

Rebelling against Mr Johnson’s Government on Brexit has previously resulted in Tory MPs being stripped of the party whip.

But a Government source told the Times that would not be the case if there is a rebellion on the UK Internal Market Bill. The source said ‘we’re not in the same place’ as previously on Brexit matters.

Even if the Bill makes it through the Commons there are major question marks over whether it will survive the House of Lords where peers are furious at the plans to knowingly break international law.

Lord Lamont of Lerwick, a former Tory chancellor and a Brexiteer, said there was ‘no way’ peers will agree to the legislation.