Winners and losers from Notre Dame’s season-opening win over Duke

Once the competition gets better in the ACC, Book is going to have to step up. He was erratic throughout Saturday’s season opener, only to be saved by some extraordinary runs after the catch from Notre Dame’s skill-position players. In fact, over half of Book’s 263 yards came after the catch.

We saw it at times last season. Book failing to step up when Notre Dame needed him the most against top-level competition. That included throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Irish’s losses to Georgia and Michigan. He can’t have that happen again this season.

Winner: Chase Brice, quarterback, Duke

We have to give Brice a ton of credit for hanging in there and performing at a high clip against superior competition. Protection just wasn’t there from Duke’s offensive line. The former Clemson three-star recruit completed 20-of-37 passes for 259 yards without an interception in the game.

Brice also found a tremendous connection with top targets such as Eli Pancol and Jalon Calhoun. If he continues to play at this level, the youngster will have the Blue Devils’ offense in a good position moving forward on the season.