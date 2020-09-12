When does Bundesliga start? Schedule, fixtures for Matchday 1 and how to watch

Germany’s Bundesliga is one of the most-watched sporting competitions in the world — both on television and in person.

Of course, the current coronavirus pandemic has taken away the crowds from most sporting events around the world, but the German top flight remains one of the more compelling soccer leagues to watch from the comfort of your home.

With international stars dotting nearly every lineup in the 18-team circuit, interest from around the globe is high. And the Bundesliga contains some of the biggest clubs in the sport — such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund — giving the league an all-important element of glitz and glamour.

Bayern continues to be one of the elite teams in the world, with the club coming off a domestic treble and the UEFA Champions League title. Die Roten‘s fixtures are appointment viewing, and as the champs they have the honor of helping to kick off this season’s slate of games with a Friday night opener.

Here’s what you need to know about watching Bundesliga soccer in the United States, including the start date of the 2020-21 season, and TV and live stream information.

When does the Bundesliga 2020-21 season start?

Matchday 1: Friday, Sept 18 – Sunday, Sept. 20

As noted, Bayern earned the right to kick off the season as the eight-time defending Bundesliga champion hosts FC Schalke on Friday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+).

The bulk of the fixtures on Matchday 1 will be played on the Saturday, as is the norm.

Matchday 1

Date Time (ET) Fixture Stream/TV Friday, Sept. 18 2:30 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Schalke ESPN+, ESPN/Deportes Saturday, Sept. 19 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. SC Freiburg ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 19 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Arminia ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 19 9:30 a.m. Union Berlin vs. Augsburg ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 19 9:30 a.m. Werder Bremen vs. Hertha ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 19 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Koln vs. Hoffenheim ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 19 12:30 p.m. Dortmund vs. Monchengladbach ESPN+ Sunday, Sept. 20 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Mainz ESPN+ Sunday, Sept. 20 12 p.m. Wolfsburg vs. Leverkusen ESPN+

How to watch Bundesliga in the USA

TV channels : ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (select matches)

: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (select matches) Live stream: ESPN+ (every match)

ESPN+ is the home of the Bundesliga in the United States, with select matches also featuring on the company’s linear networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes). Over 300 Bundesliga matches will be shown on ESPN+ in English and Spanish as part of a multi-year agreement that begins with the 2020-21 season.

What teams are in Bundesliga 2020-21?

Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart won promotion to the Bundesliga for 2020-21, with Fortuna Dusseldorf and SC Paderborn having been relegated to the 2. Bundesliga. The full list: