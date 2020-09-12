Virtual Mobility startup pitch night applications open

is on the hunt to feature 10 early-stage mobility startups at our virtual Sessions: Mobility 2020 pitch night. The pitch-off event, originally set for May, will now be held October 5th — the evening before Mobility 2020.

The top five companies from pitch night will take the stage at the main event with industry heavy hitters like Boris Sofman of Waymo, Nancy Sun of Ike and Trucks VC’s Reilly Brennan. Now we are shining a light on game changing startups — hardware and software breaking the mobility mold. From battery advancements to mapping, fuel processing to micromobility, wants the next generation of mobility’s brightest on stage. The process is simple:

Apply. editorial will review every application and demo video submitted. Companies will be reviewed based on innovation, scope of impact, uniqueness of product idea and potential for exit — IPO or acquisition. Selected companies will get to pitch onstage, receive two complimentary event tickets, an hour training with the Startup Battlefield Editor and a spot in CrunchMatch (’s meeting matching program).

Pitch Part I. The top 10 startups from around the world will be selected to pitch live to the audience on the virtual stage. After a private pitch coaching session, founders will have one minute to pitch, followed by a Q,amp;A with our expert panel of investor and industry expert judges.

Pitch Part II. The top five companies from pitch night will get a prime slot to pitch and demo their product on the main stage at Mobility 2020 in front of thousands of viewers — press, industry leaders and VCs.

The deadline to apply is September 15th. Selections will occur on a rolling basis so get your application in ASAP!