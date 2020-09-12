Violent RAP WAR Broke Out In Jacksonville – It’s Turned Into A Mini Chicago!

There’s a violent rap war breaking out in Jacksonville Florida – and has confirmed that it’s turning the city into one of the most violent places in the country.

Over the past four years, small gangs which used to “rep their hoods” have expanded into gang alliances. Neighborhoods gangs have cliqued up with each other and now the city has 2 large RIVAL alliances, each made up of different gangs from all sides of the city—north, south, east and west.

And the city is in an all out WAR.

The result, has learned has been an unprecedented crime wave in Jacksonville. The murder rate is the highest it’s been in 2 decades. And the city has broken all records for the number of shootings in a month.

What’s different about this beef – is it’s as much about hip hop as it is street beef. After each member of a rival gang is killed, a new rap song is dropped – DISSING THE DEAD OPPS.

Here is a 50 minute video, showing clips from rap songs talking about people murder just in the past 2 years.

And the hip hop gets even more disrespectful than that. Some of the new artists from Jacksonville put pics of other DEAD OPPS on their album covers:

One popular rapper posted a video of him urinating on hip OPPS grave:

And another actually shot a music video, where he’s dancing on his OPPS grave – and sitting on his tombstone.

The top rapper in the city, Youngeen ACE released a new video this year, called MURDER RATE RISING – about what’s going on in Jacksonville.