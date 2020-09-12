US Open news | Serena Williams won’t break Grand Slam record, Todd Woodbridge predicts

Serena Williams will not break Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 major titles, Australian tennis great Todd Woodbridge has predicted after her US Open exit.

Williams lost in the semi-finals to Victoria Azarenka at Flushing Meadows, in a tournament field depleted by COVID-19 concerns.

Turning 39 this month, Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles but has struggled to reach Court’s record. She has lost her past four major finals and hasn’t won a Slam since becoming a mother in 2017.

Having watched her in action at the US Open, Woodbridge doesn’t believe that he American great will surpass Court.

Serena Williams during her US Open semi-final loss to Victoria Azarenka. (Getty)

“She’s still got the opportunity, she’s still going to go after it, but watching over the last few weeks, I don’t think she’s going to get there,” Woodbridge said on Sports Sunday.

“Victoria Azarenka took her out there in the semis [of the US Open]. What’s started to happen to the game for Serena, if she can’t belt the opponents off the court and win those points quickly … she won that first set in great form against Azarenka but once she started to get moving across the baseline, she doesn’t have the defence that she used to have.

“She doesn’t move quite as well as she used to. Given the age and all of those things that’s to be expected.

“It’s going to be really hard. She’s supposed to be going to Paris, I don’t know that it’s going to happen in Paris for her.

“It’s getting harder and harder and probably less likely as each month goes by now.”

Naomi Osaka, 22, won the US Open final, beating Azarenka 1-6 6-3 6-3.

The French Open starts in a week’s time at Roland Garros, moved from its traditional spot earlier in the year by tennis’ coronavirus shutdown.