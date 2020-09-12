TV Schedule: What to Watch the Week of September 13, 2020

RELATED STORIES

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 10 new series (including the Sarah Paulson-led Cuckoo’s Nest prequel and Larry Wilmore’s late-night talker for Peacock), 10 returning shows (including the Tyra Banks-hosted Dancing With the Stars and the critically acclaimed PEN15) and myriad specials (including the Academy of Country Music Awards and a presidential town hall).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

7 pm Football Night in America time slot premiere (NBC)

8 pm Fridge Wars Season 1 finale (The CW)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 4 preview special (Fox)

8 pm Power Book II: Ghost time slot premiere (Starz)

8:20 pm Sunday Night Football time slot premiere (NBC)

8:30 pm Our Cartoon President Season 3B premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Fox Fall Preview special (Fox)

9 pm Halloween Wars Season 10 premiere (Food Network)

9 pm Van Der Valk (UK) stateside premiere (PBS)

10 pm Outrageous Pumpkins series premiere (Food Network)

10 pm We Hunt Together Season 1 finale (Showtime)

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

3 am Wireless series premiere (Quibi)

7:10 pm Monday Night Football Season 51 premiere (ESPN)

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Hoarders Season 11 finale (A&E)

9 pm Halloween Baking Championship Season 6 premiere (Food Network)

9 pm The Third Day limited series premiere (HBO)

10 pm American Dad Episode No. 300 (TBS)

10 pm Enslaved docuseries premiere (Epix)

10 pm Intervention Season 21 finale (A&E)

10 pm We Are Who We Are limited series premiere (HBO)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15

3 am The Public film premiere (Peacock)

3 am Taco Chronicles Volume 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions (ABC)

10 pm Hot Ones: The Game Show Season 1 finale (truTV)

10 pm Tosh.0 final season premiere (Comedy Central)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16

3 am Challenger docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Criminal Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Sing On! (U.S.) series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm 55th Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS)

9 pm The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special, Part 3 of 3 (Bravo)

10 pm Archer Season 11 premiere (FXX; two episodes)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17

3 am Departure Stateside premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am The Great Pottery Throw Down (UK) stateside premiere (HBO Max; three seasons)

8 pm Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 19 premiere (E!)

8:20 pm Thursday Night Football Season 14 premiere (NFL Network)

9 pm The Bradshaw Bunch series premiere (E!)

9 pm Holey Moley: Unhinged special, Part 2 of 2 (ABC)

9 pm The Real Housewives of New York City reunion special, Part 2 of 3 (Bravo)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 18

3 am All In: The Fight for Democracy documentary premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am American Barbecue Showdown series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Becoming docuseries premiere (Disney+)

3 am Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Long Way Up docuseries premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am PEN15 Season 2 premiere (Hulu; first seven episodes)

3 am Ratched series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Singled Out Season 2 finale (Quibi)

3 am Wilmore talk show premiere (Peacock)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals series premiere (The CW; all episodes)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.