Trevor Lawrence to enter 2021 NFL Draft after 2020 CFB season

Certainly not a shocking development, Clemson will not have its superstar quarterback for four seasons. The near-consensus projected No. 1 overall pick next year will indeed be available to teams in 2021.

Trevor Lawrence confirmed during an appearance on ESPN’s “College GameDay” he will enter the 2021 draft after his junior season. The Lawrence sweepstakes will certainly be a key talking point as the 2020 NFL season progresses. Although several other first-round talents have opted out of the 2020 college season, Lawrence does not plan to do so.

A two-time starter in national championship games, Lawrence took the QB reins for the Tigers midway through his freshman season in 2018. The former five-star recruit has been on the No. 1 overall pick radar since that season. In 30 career games, the 6-foot-6 passer has thrown 66 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. As a sophomore, Lawrence became a key rushing presence for the ACC power, gaining 563 yards on the ground and scoring TDs.

The Jaguars enter 2020 as the early clubhouse leaders for the Georgia native, according to Betonline.ag, and they have acted accordingly by stripping their roster of key veterans. Washington and Carolina also profile as potential landing spots, with other teams surely set to be connected to the prized prospect as the NFL season progresses. A non-quarterback-needy team holding the pick would be in position to collect quite the haul from a team eyeing the long-sought-after passer.

Lawrence has until early next year to officially declare. He could use a potential fourth Clemson season as leverage, depending on which NFL team ends the season holding the No. 1 overall pick. But that would certainly present an injury risk — in a now-less certain college football environment. But as of now, Lawrence plans to be part of next year’s draft.