Trent Rivers’ clutch goal proves to be the difference as Demons edge thriller against GWS Giants

A stunning fourth-quarter goal from rookie defender Trent Rivers has sealed a famous win for Melbourne over the GWS Giants.

In what could potentially decide the two teams’ finals fate for 2020, Melbourne overturned a three-quarter-time deficit to run out 12. 7. (79) to 11. 8. (74) at the Gabba.

With the Demons clinging onto a five-point lead inside the final three minutes, Rivers pounced upon a loose ball to kick a goal in heavy congestion, prompting wild celebrations.

Rivers’ goal was matched inside the final minute, with Giants goalsneak Brent Daniels kicking his third goal of the night, but ultimately the margin proved to be too hard to overcome.

Trent Rivers is mobbed by his Demons teammates after his game-sealing goal in the final quarter (Getty)

Simon Goodwin’s men kicked the first three goals of the night, as a part of a five-goal opening term to take a 17-point lead into the first change.

However, the Giants responded in fine fashion, kicking five goals of their own in the second term, with Daniels submitting a goal of the year contender with a 45m dribbling effort.

After the two teams were tied at the main break, the Giants added three goals in the third quarter, before being pegged back by Melbourne.

Demons captain Max Gawn was excellent with 44 hitouts and 15 disposals, while Clayton Oliver (23 disposals), Ed Langdon (23) and Christian Petracca (22) were the team’s leading ball-winners.

Max Gawn dominated his ruck match-up against Shane Mumford after being tested early (Getty)

Steven May also continued his fantastic second season at the club with another commanding display in defence, as Melbourne held Jeremy Cameron to a single goal.

After the Giants made the contentions call to drop captain Stephen Coniglio, youngster Tom Green dominated on his return to the side with 30 disposals and four clearances.

The Giants will be ruing their inability to convert their inside 50s, after winning the inside 50 count 52-39.

The result places Melbourne above GWS on percentage, with the Giants needing a win over St Kilda next weekend to be a chance to make the finals.