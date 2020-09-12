Travis Scott Pledging Support for Black Lives Matter ‘in Any Way’ He Can

The Face Magazine/David LaChapelle

The ‘Astroworld’ hitmaker promises to fight for social change amid the ongoing Black Lives matter movement against systematic racism and racial injustice.

–

Travis Scott has vowed to support the ongoing push for social change “in any way” he can.

The “Astroworld” hitmaker tells The Face magazine that he’s relieved the world is finally opening its eyes to the “oppression” that Black people have been facing for years.

“People are finally seeing the oppression that’s been happening and overlooked, and that we, as a culture, have been fighting through every day,” he says.

He adds, “We got a voice to try to make change. Allow me to help in any way.”

Black Lives Matter has been a dominant social movement against systematic racism and racial injustice throughout 2020, and was amplified by the killings of Black citizens at the hands of cops, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Speaking on his .WAV Radio show on Apple Music, Travis previously called on listeners to “move as one and really use our voice to maximise the attention we need,” insisting, “there’s ways that you can jump up and help move the needle.”

“It’s been a lot of hurt. It’s been a lot of targeting towards our community. It’s been a lot of overlook. It’s been a lot of passive attention… That aggressively needs to be handled,” he insisted.