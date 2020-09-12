Titans OL Isaiah Wilson arrested on suspicion of DUI

Titans offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday night, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport adds that the first-round pick was “released from prison early this morning.” Buck Reising of A to Z Sports Nashville was first with the news of the arrest.

“We are aware of the situation,” the Titans in a statement. “This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team, and we are working through details on how to proceed.”

According to Reising’s report, Wilson was arrested in Nashville at 11:29 p.m. The 21-year-old blew a “0.107 and 0.113 at the time he was pulled over,” with the legal BAC limit in Tennessee being .08.

Following a standout career at Georgia, the Titans selected Wilson with the 29th overall selection in this past year’s draft. As ESPN’s Field Yates notes, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the rookie. Wilson received a trespass warning after attending a Tennessee State party last month (a decision that “falls under conduct detrimental,” per Albert Breer). He’s also had a pair of trips to the Reserve/COVID list, including one that could keep him out for the season opener.

Considering Wilson’s shortened offseason, it seemed unlikely that he’d start right out of the gate. There’s hope that he’ll eventually replace right tackle Jack Conklin, who left for Cleveland this past offseason. For the time being, it sounds like Dennis Kelly will earn the starting nod at that spot.