TikTok Star Addison Rae to Lead ‘She’s All That’ Gender-Flipping Remake

The highest-earning TikTok personality in 2020 will make her acting debut in ‘He’s All That’, which has ‘Freaky Friday’ helmer Mark Waters on board to serve as director.

Addison Rae of TikTok fame is branching out to the big screen. The popular social media personality is set to make her acting debut in “He’s All That“, the gender-flipping reboot of the 1999 teen classic “She’s All That”.

The upcoming movie will re-imagine the original plot and be told from a teenage girl’s point of view. Rae is taking on the role of Freddie Prinze Jr.‘s Zackary Siler, who in the original film boasts he could make any girl in school popular after being dumped by his girlfriend.

The contemporary story will follow an influencer who decides to avenge herself by accepting a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser into prom king after her boyfriend turns her into a laughing stock.

The reboot has Mark Waters, the director behind young-adult films like “Mean Girls“, “Freaky Friday” and “Vampire Academy“, on board to serve behind the lens, with the script written by original screenwriter R. Lee Fleming. “She’s All That” producers Jennifer Gigbot and Andrew Panay, meanwhile, return to produce the upcoming film. Miramax, the studio that released the original movie, will produce the upcoming version as well.

“This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV,” said Miramax CEO Bill Block in a statement to Variety, which first reported the news.

The original “She’s All That” was directed by Robert Iscove and starred Rachael Leigh Cook in the female lead role. The film received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the performances of the lead actors, but were critical of the script. It was one of the most popular teen films of the late 1990s.

As for Rae, she has amassed 60 million followers on TikTok, making her the second-most followed person on the social media platform. The 19-year-old Lafayette native has moved to Los Angeles as her popularity skyrocketed. In August 2020, she was named as the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes.