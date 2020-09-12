These OMG Fashion Week Looks Are Guaranteed to Make Your Jaw Drop

It’s that time of year—Fashion Week, baby!

While things might look a bit different this season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean style enthusiasts can’t gush over the latest and greatest collections.

As a matter of fact, the CFDA plans to hold this year’s event in a truly unique way, which will give designers an immersive way to connect with consumers, media, talent and more.

“To address the concerns of the fashion industry, we created the innovative RUNWAY360 digital platform which allows brands the flexibility to show their collections in a variety of formats and at a time that works for them,” the CFDA’s website reads.

New York Fashion Week officially kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 13th with Jason Wu and Harlem’s Fashion Row’s virtual fashion experience, and concludes with Tom Ford on Wednesday, Sept.16th.

But before you mark your calendars and set your alarms, we’ve rounded up the most OMG fashion looks to ever hit the runways.