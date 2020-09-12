These Celebrities Open Up About the Challenges of Being Pregnant Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Some pregnant celebrities admit that the pandemic leads them to an anxiety, while some others are uneasy for not being able to go through medical checkup and even delivery process with their partners.

Expecting a bundle of joy is a blessing in itself, though pregnancy journey isn’t always easy. Moreover, being pregnant amid COVID-19 pandemic only doubles the challenges. Some pregnant celebrities got candid about what they felt about being pregnant in these trying times and how they overcame the hurdles with the support from people around them.

Some of them admitted that the coronavirus pandemic led them to an anxiety over their and their babies’ safety. Some others were left being “terrified” over contracting the novel virus which led them to being extremely cautions. Not being able to go through medical checkup with their partners is also one of the concerns.

Find out the struggles that pregnant celebrities have to face during their pregnancy journey amid COVID-19 pandemic.

1. America Ferrera WENN/Sheri Determan America Ferrera, who gave birth to her and husband Ryan Piers Williams’ second child named Lucia Marisol Williams on May 4, admitted that being pregnant amid the pandemic was challenging. During an interview with Katie Lowes on her iHeartRadio podcast “Katie’s Crib”, the “Superstore” star shared how she couldn’t help but be anxious prior to giving birth. “There’s the anxiety about the virus itself, which is like you don’t want to get sick, you don’t want your children to get sick, you don’t want your newborn baby to get sick,” she shared. “I try to stay away from the news cycle because I think you can drive yourself absolutely insane…I just know I have to put up my filters because I don’t have the emotional capacity to let that in.” She also noted that the overwhelming information about COVID-19 further made her uneasy. “For me, I could feel my heart rate, my anxiety and my blood pressure go up. And also not being able to close my eyes and go to sleep at night because I’m sitting there with all these news stories swirling in my head,” she continued. “And just realizing early on I had to be very disciplined about what I let in because it just doesn’t serve you, especially in a time where you just don’t need that added stress when you’re pregnant.”

2. Jamie Otis Instagram Jamie Otis also didn’t have it easy. The “Married at First Sight” alum, who welcomed her and Doug Hehner’s second child in May, shared in an emotional video that being pregnant during the pandemic took a toll on her. “I feel really, really ridiculous crying. I’m crying, like, all the time these days. I feel so silly but I don’t know why. I think I’m genuinely just so nervous. I feel like everything’s going to be fine but I just got the COVID-19 test,” she revealed while crying in her car in an Instagram post. “I’m fine but then I’m like, ‘Am I fine? I don’t know if I’m fine.’ ” Jamie shared that the swab test “hurt really bad,” which made her doubt herself. “If I can’t handle the swab up my nose how am I going to have an unmedicated childbirth?” she continued. “I think I’m just a little overwhelmed that I feel so annoyed with myself for being such a wimp about this. I feel like I’m being annoying to my husband and my daughter. I’m impatient. I don’t know how to reset my brain so I can just chill the F out.”

3. Meghan McCain WENN/Joseph Marzullo Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech are blessed with a bundle of joy. However, the 35-year-old “The View” co-host admitted that her being pregnant amid global health crisis made it hard for her and Ben to celebrate the milestone. “It’s bittersweet because there’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now,” she told her co-stars Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and guest-host Sara Haines in an episode of the morning talk show back in March. “I didn’t know if I was ever going to be a mom so I am excited, and I keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions.” The daughter of Sen. John McCain went on saying that she and her family could wait, adding that people’s focus should stay on the novel coronavirus. “This is just how it’s going to be for a little while. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this at greater length, but I right now, I think America just wants to talk about the coronavirus,” she divulged.

4. Ciara WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Ciara was among the celebrities who experienced pregnancy amid the trying times. In an interview with British Vogue, the wife of Russell Wilson revealed that the pandemic made her extra cautions in everything to make sure that she and her baby are safe. “I had a little ziplock bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves,” she shared. The singer also said that because Russell wasn’t allowed to be with her during doctor appointments, she had to FaceTime him “when the image of the baby came on the screen,” adding, “We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real-time is one of his ways of connecting. For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we’re living through.” That wasn’t the only concern that the “Body Party” songstress had as she wondered if babies could get COVID-19 through the uterus. “Our immune systems are compromised because we can’t take medicine if we get sick in case it affects the baby. If I get ill, I have to let it pass through my body,” she explained.

5. Millie Mackintosh WENN/Mario Mitsis Jamie Otis wasn’t the only one who grew anxious about having a bun amid coronavirus pandemic. Millie Mackintosh opened up about having anxiety for being pregnant in this challenging moment. She took to her Instagram account back in March to voice her concern. “With a little under 8 weeks to go until our daughter is due to arrive, the situation the world finds itself in with Coronavirus is very much a concern,” so she wrote to her followers. “Even though I’m fully aware that worrying gets you nowhere, it’s understandable to be anxious about my baby arriving during this time, our natural instinct is to protect!” Later in July, a month after she gave birth to her and husband Hugo Taylor’s baby girl Sienna, the former “Made in Chelsea” star admitted that she felt “terrified about potentially catching the virus and I had no idea what to expect in Hospital with the UK in the throes of this pandemic.” Thankfully, she noted that “Sienna’s arrival into the world was a hugely positive experience” for her.

6. Alex Morgan WENN/Ivan Nikolov One of the many concerns that pregnant moms have during COVID-19 pandemic was giving birth without their husbands. That was the thing that scared Alex Morgan the most. The soccer star opened up in the March 2020 issue of Glamour magazine that news about hospitals barring pregnant women from having their partners in the delivery room made her uneasy. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable delivering without my husband or my doula, but especially my husband. That definitely scared me,” Alex said about her husband Servando Carrasco. She also revealed that she was having a hard time to decide the best way and place to give birth amid the pandemic. “That has been a big discussion with my husband, with my mom, with my team of care — What do I do?” she explained. “I would love to give birth at home and have such an intense but beautiful moment of life there. There are a hundred things that have been going through my mind. Now I have more time to deal, and I’ll have more time with my daughter without the endless questions. I can figure it out with a little more calm and a little more clarity. I have to look to the positives.”

7. Nikki Bella WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Nikki Bella‘s pregnancy journey was a tearful one. The retired WWE superstar claimed that she cried when her fiance Artem Chigvintsev couldn’t go with her to an ultrasound appointment. “This isn’t what I imagined my first pregnancy to be… I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn’t come. I had to go by myself,” Nikki, whose twin sister Brie Bella was also pregnant around the same time, opened up to Entertainment Tonight. “I was literally in the car, crying. I was like, ‘Just walk in, you’re fine.’ ” Their dad Jonathan Garcia also revealed to Fox News that while the news was incredibly exciting for both sisters, they were both in fear of the novel virus while quarantining in Arizona. “Oh, yes, they were very scared. It’s something new for all of us, especially Nikki, who is having her first baby,” he shared.

8. Jodie Turner-Smith WENN/Avalon Jodie Turner-Smith‘s journey of becoming a mother is not any kind of normal as she was pregnant with her and husband Joshua Jackson‘s child amid a pandemic. Joshua revealed that things were “a bit stressful” though they were “just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined.” “How to interact with the medical system right now is a little bit difficult. So we’re figuring it out day by day,” the actor detailed in March. The “Queen & Slim” star, who later gave birth to their first child in April, also shared her experience of home birth in a spread for British Vogue. Discussing the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement, Jodie shared that welcoming a baby in 2020 gave her mixed feelings. “Sometimes I wonder how I will explain to my daughter what it meant to be born in the year 2020. The historic events, the social unrest, and me – a new mother just trying to do her best. I think I will tell her that it was as if the world had paused for her to be born. And that, hopefully, it never quite returned to the way it was before,” she said.

9. Katy Perry WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Katy Perry described her exeperience of being pregnant amid coronavirus pandemic as an “emotional rollercoaster.” The “Fireworks” hitmaker, who was pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, revealed to PEOPLE that it made you feel like “every day your options change and you don’t know what’s what.” Detailing the difficult times that she faced, Katy went on to say, “You feel like you’re being attacked and you can’t wake up. How could I have felt that so powerfully to the point where my body was seizing? We all have negative conversations going on in your head that can take the wheel.” Fortunately, the 35-year-old pop star managed to find more control over her life. “I get to live life and I get to bring life into the world. Finding the gratitude in this pain has been a real journey, but the outcome is worth it,” she shared. Things appeared to be going great as Katy announced the arrival of her and “The Lord of the Rings” actor’s daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in late August.