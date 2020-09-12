The S.E.C. Charged Rapper TI w/ SECURITIES FRAUD: He SNITCHED On Himself!

Rapper TI was charged with securities violations by the S.E.C. yesterday, has learned. The government agency released news of the charges on their website.

Here’s what the enforcement agency posted on their website:

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against five Atlanta-based individuals, including film producer Ryan Felton, rapper and actor Clifford Harris, Jr., known as T.I. or Tip, and three others who each promoted one of Felton’s two unregistered and fraudulent initial coin offerings (ICOs).

The SEC also charged FLiK and CoinSpark, the two companies controlled by Felton that conducted the ICOs. Aside from Felton, all of the individuals have agreed to settlements to resolve the charges against them.

