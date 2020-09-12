The Kardashians Could Reportedly Make Their Return With A Multi-Million Streaming Deal

Roommates, although they just recently broke the shocking news that their incredibly popular reality series would be ending after 13 years—-it appears that the Kardashians could make a major return! As fans were devastated earlier this week when Kim Kardashian broke the news that the series would be ending in early 2021, this latest bit of news could change things.

Inside sources say that the family is expected to have a very lucrative streaming deal within a year, according to recent reports. They’re reportedly interested in signing with one of the online giants such as Netflix, Apple or Amazon. While E! paid the family $150 million in 2017 to resign contracts, they could double that at a streaming service.

However, that’s not all. There are also talks of the Kardashians starting “their own media company.” There’s more money in streaming,” said the source. “And it’s global.” The family could also be interested in shifting away from their reality roots to work on a show similar to “Shark Tank,” by offering up advice due to their billionaire reputations as entrepreneurs.

As we previously reported, Kim Kardashian announced the news that “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” would be officially ending in an Instagram post:

“To our amazing fans. It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

In the meantime, the new season of the show premieres September 17th.

