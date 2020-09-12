The IRS offers a $625,000 bounty to anyone who can break Monero and Lightning By Cointelegraph

The IRS offers a $625,000 bounty to anyone who can break Monero and Lightning
The United States Internal Revenue Service has offered a bounty of up to $625,000 to anyone who can break purportedly untraceable privacy coins such as Monero (XMR) as well as trace transactions on Bitcoin’s (BTC) Lightning Network.
The official proposal, published last week, says the IRS will accept submissions in the form of working prototypes until Sept. 16. If accepted, applicants will receive an initial payment of $500,000.
