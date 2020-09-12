Tesla stock TSLA chart resembles Bitcoin bubble in 2017, says analyst By Cointelegraph

Tesla stock TSLA chart resembles Bitcoin bubble in 2017, says analyst
Julian Bridgen, the co-founder of the macroeconomic research firm MI2 Partners, believes Tesla stock (NASDAQ:) shows signs of a bubble. He compared the stock (BTC) in 2017 when it hit $20,000 and dropped 58% in two months.
From the yearly high to the month’s bottom, TSLA price dropped by 33.74%. The stock has recovered in the past 48 hours, posting a considerable recovery of 12.46%.
