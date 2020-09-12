Team Bunty Aur Babli 2 wraps up the shoot with a final song

Bunty Aur Babli starring Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2005. Several funny moments and one chartbuster Kajra Re later, fans started waiting eagerly for the second instalment of the film eagerly. Putting an end to this fifteen year long wait, the film was announced with a brand new cast of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Also joining the newcomers were Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

Directed by Varun Sharma, the film is produced by YRF and has finally completed principal photography. Sharing the good news with the fans, Sharvari and Siddhant posted pictures on social media announcing that the film has been wrapped up with a final song with the entire cast.

Siddhant wrote, “Wrapped up #BuntyAurBabli2 with one last song. Grateful that the entire team made sure all safety measures were thoroughly implemented.” Sharvari too shared her excitement and posted, “Wrapping up the shoot of #BuntyAurBabli2 with nothing but LOVE and one final song while maintaining all safety measures!”