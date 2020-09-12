Taraji P Henson Leaks THONG BIKINI PICS To Celebrate 50th Birthday!!

Taraji P Henson turned 50 years old – and she still looks better than ever. learned that the beautiful actress wanted her fans to know that she’s still got it, so she released some very sexy bikini pics.

Look:

The Oscar-nominated star shared several cute snaps from her yacht party celebration on Instagram, where she’s seen flaunting her fit physique while smiling wide and wearing next to nothing.

“Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY 💋💋💋,” she captioned the flirty snaps.

Henson also shared video footage from the party via her Instagram stories, where she’s seen dancing and downing shots with friends like New York radio legend Angie Martinez and singer Mary J. Blige.

Here’s video of Taraji partying on her yacht: