Tamar Braxton Allegedly Threatens to Send ‘Goons’ to Kill Ex-Fiance David Adefeso

The former fiance alleges Tamar threatened to have him killed as he filed a legal protective order against her following their explosive dispute that led to a breakup.

Tamar Braxton‘s ex-boyfriend David Adefeso has alleged the singer attacked him while he was driving his car and threatened to have him killed as he seeks a restraining order against the star.

Adefeso lodged the paperwork in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday (08Sep20), following the “Love and War” star’s suicide attempt in July, and details of what prompted the move have come to light via documents obtained by TMZ.

In his filing, Adefeso claims Braxton unexpectedly started punching him in the jugular, which caused him to become disoriented while behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce. She later apparently began to trash the car when he pulled over and parked the vehicle, damaging the camera and rearview mirror.

He adds that he suffered bruising to his neck and shoulder area, and recalls that Braxton confessed that her ex-husband wanted to “send goons” to kill him six months ago, but she stopped it from happening.

According to Adefeso’s account, she has since threatened to let those “goons” loose on him – prompting him to seek protection.

The restraining order was ultimately granted, and orders Braxton to stay at least 100 yards away from Adefeso, his job, and his car, according to TMZ.

On Wednesday, Adefeso addressed his request for a restraining order, and some of the tumultuous events that led to his split with Braxton, on Instagram Live, insisting, “It’s important that we continue to stand by and support people who have mental health (issues).”

After professing his love and support to his ex-girlfriend, Adefeso stated that he had “been a victim of domestic violence; domestic assault” and stated, “I will never never bring myself to attack Tamar, somebody I spent so long with. I never will. It’s just not something I would do.”

Adefeso found The Braxtons star unresponsive in their Los Angeles hotel suite after she reportedly ingested a cocktail of prescription drugs and alcohol.

The “Braxton Family Values” star subsequently blamed the “toxic” reality TV industry for her mental health struggles, and publicly praised her man as her “angel” for supporting her through the rough period.