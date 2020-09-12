Summer Walker and London on da Track Follow Each Other Back on Instagram

Instagram

Upon seeing the development between the ‘CPR’ singer and the record producer, fans call them toxic as one opines, ‘Toxicity is the new relationship these days.’

–

Summer Walker and London on da Track spark reunion rumors with their new social media activities. The pair previously were reported to end their romantic relationship as they unfollowed each other on social media, but now they might reunite as they followed each other back on Instagram.

After the initial split speculations, both Summer and the record producer had zero following. However, TheShadeRoom noted on Friday, September 11 that they now had one account that they follow which is each other. This might hint that they’re giving their relationship another try, though none of them has addressed the matter as of now.

<br />

Upon seeing the development, fans called them toxic. “Toxicity is the new relationship these days,” one fan commented. One other opined, “Toxicity isnt a game, its a lifestyle – future.”

“She always claim she have to protect her energy from ppl. Hell ppl need to protect their energy from her!!” another user blasted the “Girls Need Love” songstress. Someone else echoed the sentiment, saying, “I can’t let these peoples mental health affect mine.”

One person talked about how people “gotta learn to stop mixing business with pleasure.. first and foremost, okay? Stop sleeping with coworkers…… London is supposed to be producing her music and nothing else….. She could’ve found somebody better but she just had to sleep with her producer Now look ….”

Prior to this, Summer appeared to confirm that there were problems in their paradise. On Monday, September 7, she seemingly dissed London as she complained about her unnamed boyfriend, whom she likened to her “childhood trauma.”

She lamented on Instagram Stories, “I really thought this was gonna be a good year but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER. Literally like the saddest day of my life.” Blaming her poor judgment in picking a boyfriend, she admitted, “I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it.”

Later on Thursday, September 10, Summer hinted that she regretted signing a lease with London. “Idk who need to hear this but… don’t sign that lease with your boyfriend,” she wrote.