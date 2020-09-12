stablecoins could impact EU financial sovereignty ‘for decades’ By Cointelegraph

Bank of France: stablecoins could impact EU financial sovereignty ‘for decades’
The governor of the Bank of France has warned that Europe cannot afford to lose momentum in tackling the challenges posed by private sector global digital assets.
His warning came as five EU governments — Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands — all backed the European Commission’s intent to draft regulation for asset-backed crypto assets, notably stablecoins.
