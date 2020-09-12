St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canberra Raiders start time, results, news for 2020 round 18

It doesn’t come better than this.

The Dragons shared a video on Twitter of interim coach Dean Young breaking the news to 20-year-old Nines sensation Cody Ramsey that he will make his NRL debut against the Raiders on Saturday.

“Have you got anything on Saturday arvo at 3?” Young asks.

“No. Why?” Ramsey responds before Young tells him he’ll be playing first grade on Saturday.

“F–k off…far out that’s crazy,” the young winger replies.

Ramsey then calls his father to break the news in a hilarious call.

“I’m making my debut this week,” Ramsey tells his father before Ramsey senior replies “You f—-n beauty”.